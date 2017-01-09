High School Sports

January 9, 2017 11:05 AM

Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Most of Monday’s high school basketball schedule was wiped out due to school closings. Here is Tuesday’s schedule. If schools are out Tuesday, games will likely be moved to a different day. Check back often for updates.

Tuesday’s schedule

Girls at 6, boys to follow

Alexander Central at Statesville

Albemarle at Union Academy

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter

Carson at Central Cabarrus

Central Academy at West Stanly

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Learning Center at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys)

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Clover at Northwestern

Columbia at Indian Land

Concord at Hickory Ridge

Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Rowan at Cox Mill

Forest Hills at Parkwood

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba

Grace Academy at Metrolina Christian Christian (Boys)

Harding at Olympic

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Marvin Ridge at Anson County

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Monroe at Mount Pleasant

Nation Ford at Rock Hill

North Gaston at South Point

North Iredell at South Iredell

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

Piedmont at Weddington

Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Queens Grant at South Stanly

Rocky River at Independence

South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast

Stuart Cramer at East Gaston

Sugar Creek Charter at Cabarrus Christian Outreach (Girls), 4

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Victory Christian at Christ the King

Walnut Grove Christian at Comenius (Boys)

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

West Iredell at North Lincoln

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Westwood at York

Woodlawn School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

York Prep at Spartanburg Day

