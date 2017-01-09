High School Sports

January 9, 2017 11:21 AM

Charlotte-Area High School Basketball Players of the Week

Charlotte-area’s basketball players of the week.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Boys Players of the Week

Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: 41 points, on 15-for-29 shooting, plus 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 79-78 loss to Concord Robinson last week.

Cory Davis, Weddington: career-high 27 points in a 71-45 win over rival Cuthbertson last week. Davis also made a career-high six 3-point shots, making all six he tried.

DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 6-5 sophomore had a career-high 35 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in an 82-65 win over Gaston Christian last week.

BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian: 6-8 sophomore Virginia Tech recruit had 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists in a 62-54 upset of Greensboro Day, which was ranked as high as No. 3 in national polls.

Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 42 points in a 71-59 win over North Gaston. Surratt scored all of his points on 2-point attempts and free throws. This was Surratt’s fourth 40-point game of his career and his second this season.

Girls Players of the Week

Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: Freshman had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals in a 64-18 win over Carolina International.

D’Nydia Franklin, Charlotte Country Day: in a 49-31 win at Gaston Christian, Franklin had 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals.

Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 36 points in a 59-35 win over Sweet 16 No. 4 Hopewell.

Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: Penn recruit had 19 points, 19 rebounds in a 58-49 win over Fort Mill Comenius.

Amanda Cherry, Sun Valley: scored 29 points in a 65-61 win over Anson Senior, giving her 1,000 points for her career.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

View more video

Sports Videos