Charlotte-Area High School Basketball Players of the Week

Boys Players of the Week
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: 41 points, on 15-for-29 shooting, plus 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 79-78 loss to Concord Robinson last week.
Cory Davis, Weddington: career-high 27 points in a 71-45 win over rival Cuthbertson last week. Davis also made a career-high six 3-point shots, making all six he tried.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 6-5 sophomore had a career-high 35 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in an 82-65 win over Gaston Christian last week.
BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian: 6-8 sophomore Virginia Tech recruit had 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists in a 62-54 upset of Greensboro Day, which was ranked as high as No. 3 in national polls.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 42 points in a 71-59 win over North Gaston. Surratt scored all of his points on 2-point attempts and free throws. This was Surratt’s fourth 40-point game of his career and his second this season.
Girls Players of the Week
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: Freshman had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals in a 64-18 win over Carolina International.
D’Nydia Franklin, Charlotte Country Day: in a 49-31 win at Gaston Christian, Franklin had 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 36 points in a 59-35 win over Sweet 16 No. 4 Hopewell.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: Penn recruit had 19 points, 19 rebounds in a 58-49 win over Fort Mill Comenius.
Amanda Cherry, Sun Valley: scored 29 points in a 65-61 win over Anson Senior, giving her 1,000 points for her career.
