Charlotte Christian to retire Stephen Curry’s jersey Jan. 24

No one else is going to wear No. 20 and play high school basketball for Charlotte Christian School.
The Knights plan to retire the high school jersey of NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Warriors are off that day and play the Hornets in Charlotte Jan. 25. Curry will attend the ceremony.
Before becoming a two-time NBA MVP and leading Davidson on a memorable NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight, Curry was a high school star for coach Shonn Brown at Charlotte Christian.
Curry -- who now wears the same No. 30 that his father, Dell, wore while playing for the Hornets -- wore No. 20 in high school.
The jersey retirement will be at halftime of a 5:30 p.m. Charlotte Christian home game Jan. 24 against Covenant Day. Curry will be joined at the ceremony by his parents, Dell and Sonya. All three of their children -- Stephen, NBA player Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks and daughter Sydel -- attended Charlotte Christian. Sydel is currently a volleyball player at Elon.
Comments