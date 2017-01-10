High School Sports

Butler’s boys basketball team is No. 1 in N.C. statewide media poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Butler’s boys are No. 1 in the first N.C. Preps statewide media poll.

The Bulldogs (17-0) -- tied with Charlotte Christian for No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll -- received five of a possible eight votes. Independence was third; North Meck fifth; and Vance ninth.

Butler faces Independence in a game of the week Thursday at home. The game will be televised regionally on cable.

▪ Observer-area teams were also ranked No. 1 in 1A (Lincoln Charter) and 2A (Lincolnton). In the girls poll, Hickory Ridge was No. 1 in 3A and Mallard Creek No. 1 in 4A. Mallard Creek got seven of the eight first-place votes. The Mavericks are No. 1 in the girls’ Sweet 16.

N.C. Preps Statewide Media Poll

1A BOYS

1. Lincoln Charter (5) - 13-2 – 73

2. Winston Salem Prep (1) - 11-3 – 69

3. Alleghany (2) - 13-0 – 63

4. Kestrel Heights - 11-0 – 60

5. Swain County - 11-1 – 47

6. Wallace Rose Hill – 6-1 – 28

6. East Montgomery – 7-0 – 28

8. Oxford Prep – 14-2 – 25

9. Rocky Mount Prep – 10-1 – 13

10. Riverside Martin - 7-2 – 9

HONORABLE MENTION: Voyager Academy (11-4) – 8; Avery County (8-4) – 8; Bessemer City (10-3) – 4; Northampton (5-2) – 3; Mount Airy (8-4) – 2;

2A BOYS

1. Lincolnton (4) – 9-0 - 75

2. Northside Jax (4) - 14-0 – 74

3. East Rutherford -14-0 – 61

4. Greene Central – 12-0 - 53

5. Forest Hills -13-2 – 47

6. Clinton – 11-2 – 38

7. Shelby – 9-2 - 36

8. Northeastern - 7-1 – 21

9. CD Owen – 11-2 – 7

10. West Bladen – 10-2 – 6

10. West Caldwell – 9-3 – 6

10. South Granville – 10-3 – 6

HONORABLE MENTION: Kinston (6-4) – 4; St. Pauls (11-3) – 2; Beddingfield (8-4) – 2; Fairmont (8-2) – 1; Roanoke Rapids (10-2) – 1;

3A BOYS

1. Eastern Alamance (7) - 12-1 – 79

2. Cox Mill - 11-5 – 69

3. Freedom (1) – 10-1 – 67

4. Northern Nash – 13-2 - 47

5. JM Robinson - 8-5 - 34

6. Hickory Ridge - 10-3 – 27

7. West Rowan – 8-3 – 24

8. North Forsyth – 11-4 – 20

9. West Craven – 8-2 - 15

9. West Brunswick – 10-3 – 15

HONORABLE MENTION: Piedmont (11-5) – 8; North Buncombe (10-3) – 8; Hickory (7-3) – 5; Orange (10-4) – 5; Nash Central (9-3) – 4; Erwin (9-3) – 2; Fike (11-3) – 2;

4A BOYS

1. Butler (5) - 17-0 – 77

2. Heritage (3) - 13-0 – 72

3 Independence – 12-3 – 47

4. Garner – 10-2 – 43

5. North Meck – 12-2 – 40

6. Pinecrest – 13-1 – 37

6. SW Guilford – 10-2 – 37

8. New Hanover – 13-3 – 28

9. Vance - 14-2 – 27

10. South Central – 12-1 – 13

HONORABLE MENTION: Mount Tabor (11-3) – 7; Seventy-First (11-2) – 4; West Forsyth (12-2) – 4; McDowell (12-2) – 2; Green Hope (12-2) – 2; Millbrook (10-4) – 2; Overhills (11-2) – 1;

1A GIRLS

1 South Davidson (7) - 13-1 – 79

2. Cherokee - 10-1 – 67

3. Mount Airy – 11-1 - 57

4. Pine Lake Prep (1) - 12-0 – 49

5. Riverside-Martin - 9-1 – 45

6. Avery County – 11-2 - 41

7. Atkins - 11-2 - 36

8. Plymouth – 9-1 - 26

9. Chatham Central - 9-1 – 19

10. Murphy – 7-0 – 13

HONORABLE MENTION: West Montgomery (8-2) – 2; East Columbus (9-3) – 2; Northampton (7-1) – 2; Gray Stone Day (9-2) – 1; Pamlico (11-2) – 1;

2A GIRLS

1. Bertie (7) – 12-0 – 73

2. Clinton – 11-2 – 60

3. Mountain Heritage – 12-1 – 58

4. Salisbury – 9-1 – 44

5. Smoky Mountain (1) – 12-1 – 42

6. RS Central – 14-2 - 39

7. North Pitt - 13-1 – 34

8. SW Edgecombe – 7-2 – 29

9, Warren County - 9-1 – 17

10. North Brunswick – 11-2 – 14

HONORABLE MENTION: Farmville Central (10-1) – 10; Northside-Jax (13-3) – 10; East Burke (11-3) – 4; Forbush (13-2) – 2; Monroe (8-2) – 1; South Lenoir (10-4) – 1;

3A GIRLS

1. Hickory Ridge (5) - 13-0 - 75

2. Jacksonville (1) - 13-0 – 68

3. Northern Guilford (1) - 13-1 – 65

4. Freedom (1) - 10-1 – 60

5. Ledford - 14-1 – 38

5. Orange - 13-0 – 38

7. Hunt – 13-1 – 28

8. North Iredell – 13-0 – 25

9. Rockingham – 14-1 - 19

10. Hickory - 10-2 – 11

HONORABLE MENTION: Ashbrook (10-1) – 5; Central Cabarrus (12-2) – 4; Havelock (12-1) – 3; Union Pines (14-1) – 1;

4A GIRLS

1. Mallard Creek (7) - 15-0 – 77

2. SE Raleigh (1) - 13-0 – 73

3. Millbrook – 13-2 - 64

4. Heritage - 12-2 – 44

5. Reagan -14-2 – 39

6. Lumberton - 10-1 - 37

7. RJ Reynolds - 12-1 – 32

8. Hoggard - 13-1 – 24

9. NW Guilford – 12-2 – 19

10. Hillside – 13-2 – 15

HONORABLE MENTION: West Forsyth (12-2) – 11; South Caldwell (10-2) – 4; New Hanover (13-2) – 1;

