Butler’s boys basketball team is No. 1 in N.C. statewide media poll

Butler’s boys are No. 1 in the first N.C. Preps statewide media poll.
The Bulldogs (17-0) -- tied with Charlotte Christian for No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll -- received five of a possible eight votes. Independence was third; North Meck fifth; and Vance ninth.
Butler faces Independence in a game of the week Thursday at home. The game will be televised regionally on cable.
▪ Observer-area teams were also ranked No. 1 in 1A (Lincoln Charter) and 2A (Lincolnton). In the girls poll, Hickory Ridge was No. 1 in 3A and Mallard Creek No. 1 in 4A. Mallard Creek got seven of the eight first-place votes. The Mavericks are No. 1 in the girls’ Sweet 16.
N.C. Preps Statewide Media Poll
1A BOYS
1. Lincoln Charter (5) - 13-2 – 73
2. Winston Salem Prep (1) - 11-3 – 69
3. Alleghany (2) - 13-0 – 63
4. Kestrel Heights - 11-0 – 60
5. Swain County - 11-1 – 47
6. Wallace Rose Hill – 6-1 – 28
6. East Montgomery – 7-0 – 28
8. Oxford Prep – 14-2 – 25
9. Rocky Mount Prep – 10-1 – 13
10. Riverside Martin - 7-2 – 9
HONORABLE MENTION: Voyager Academy (11-4) – 8; Avery County (8-4) – 8; Bessemer City (10-3) – 4; Northampton (5-2) – 3; Mount Airy (8-4) – 2;
2A BOYS
1. Lincolnton (4) – 9-0 - 75
2. Northside Jax (4) - 14-0 – 74
3. East Rutherford -14-0 – 61
4. Greene Central – 12-0 - 53
5. Forest Hills -13-2 – 47
6. Clinton – 11-2 – 38
7. Shelby – 9-2 - 36
8. Northeastern - 7-1 – 21
9. CD Owen – 11-2 – 7
10. West Bladen – 10-2 – 6
10. West Caldwell – 9-3 – 6
10. South Granville – 10-3 – 6
HONORABLE MENTION: Kinston (6-4) – 4; St. Pauls (11-3) – 2; Beddingfield (8-4) – 2; Fairmont (8-2) – 1; Roanoke Rapids (10-2) – 1;
3A BOYS
1. Eastern Alamance (7) - 12-1 – 79
2. Cox Mill - 11-5 – 69
3. Freedom (1) – 10-1 – 67
4. Northern Nash – 13-2 - 47
5. JM Robinson - 8-5 - 34
6. Hickory Ridge - 10-3 – 27
7. West Rowan – 8-3 – 24
8. North Forsyth – 11-4 – 20
9. West Craven – 8-2 - 15
9. West Brunswick – 10-3 – 15
HONORABLE MENTION: Piedmont (11-5) – 8; North Buncombe (10-3) – 8; Hickory (7-3) – 5; Orange (10-4) – 5; Nash Central (9-3) – 4; Erwin (9-3) – 2; Fike (11-3) – 2;
4A BOYS
1. Butler (5) - 17-0 – 77
2. Heritage (3) - 13-0 – 72
3 Independence – 12-3 – 47
4. Garner – 10-2 – 43
5. North Meck – 12-2 – 40
6. Pinecrest – 13-1 – 37
6. SW Guilford – 10-2 – 37
8. New Hanover – 13-3 – 28
9. Vance - 14-2 – 27
10. South Central – 12-1 – 13
HONORABLE MENTION: Mount Tabor (11-3) – 7; Seventy-First (11-2) – 4; West Forsyth (12-2) – 4; McDowell (12-2) – 2; Green Hope (12-2) – 2; Millbrook (10-4) – 2; Overhills (11-2) – 1;
1A GIRLS
1 South Davidson (7) - 13-1 – 79
2. Cherokee - 10-1 – 67
3. Mount Airy – 11-1 - 57
4. Pine Lake Prep (1) - 12-0 – 49
5. Riverside-Martin - 9-1 – 45
6. Avery County – 11-2 - 41
7. Atkins - 11-2 - 36
8. Plymouth – 9-1 - 26
9. Chatham Central - 9-1 – 19
10. Murphy – 7-0 – 13
HONORABLE MENTION: West Montgomery (8-2) – 2; East Columbus (9-3) – 2; Northampton (7-1) – 2; Gray Stone Day (9-2) – 1; Pamlico (11-2) – 1;
2A GIRLS
1. Bertie (7) – 12-0 – 73
2. Clinton – 11-2 – 60
3. Mountain Heritage – 12-1 – 58
4. Salisbury – 9-1 – 44
5. Smoky Mountain (1) – 12-1 – 42
6. RS Central – 14-2 - 39
7. North Pitt - 13-1 – 34
8. SW Edgecombe – 7-2 – 29
9, Warren County - 9-1 – 17
10. North Brunswick – 11-2 – 14
HONORABLE MENTION: Farmville Central (10-1) – 10; Northside-Jax (13-3) – 10; East Burke (11-3) – 4; Forbush (13-2) – 2; Monroe (8-2) – 1; South Lenoir (10-4) – 1;
3A GIRLS
1. Hickory Ridge (5) - 13-0 - 75
2. Jacksonville (1) - 13-0 – 68
3. Northern Guilford (1) - 13-1 – 65
4. Freedom (1) - 10-1 – 60
5. Ledford - 14-1 – 38
5. Orange - 13-0 – 38
7. Hunt – 13-1 – 28
8. North Iredell – 13-0 – 25
9. Rockingham – 14-1 - 19
10. Hickory - 10-2 – 11
HONORABLE MENTION: Ashbrook (10-1) – 5; Central Cabarrus (12-2) – 4; Havelock (12-1) – 3; Union Pines (14-1) – 1;
4A GIRLS
1. Mallard Creek (7) - 15-0 – 77
2. SE Raleigh (1) - 13-0 – 73
3. Millbrook – 13-2 - 64
4. Heritage - 12-2 – 44
5. Reagan -14-2 – 39
6. Lumberton - 10-1 - 37
7. RJ Reynolds - 12-1 – 32
8. Hoggard - 13-1 – 24
9. NW Guilford – 12-2 – 19
10. Hillside – 13-2 – 15
HONORABLE MENTION: West Forsyth (12-2) – 11; South Caldwell (10-2) – 4; New Hanover (13-2) – 1;
