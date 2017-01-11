High School Sports

January 11, 2017 10:06 AM

Here is the revised Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Here is the revised high school schedule

Wednesday, January 11

Albemarle at Union Academy

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

East Lincoln at Maiden

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Mooresville at Alexander Central

North Iredell at Lake Norman

North Mecklenburg at Crest

Pageland Central (SC) at Central Academy

Queens Grant at South Stanly

South Point at East Gaston

Stuart Cramer at Thomas Jefferson Academy

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Vance at Hopewell

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Thursday, January 12

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Forest Trail Academy at Charlotte United Christian

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy (Boys)

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Concord at Hickory Ridge

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Garinger at Myers Park

Independence at Butler

Monroe at Mount Pleasant

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

North Iredell at South Iredell

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day

Friday, January 13

Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Carolina Christian at Charlotte United Christian

Carolina International at Covenant Classical

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Cherryville at Mountain Island Charter

Comenius at Mount Zion Academy

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Davidson Day at Freedom Christian

East Gaston at Forestview

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian (Boys)

Garinger at West Charlotte

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba

Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill

Hopewell at A.L. Brown

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Indian Land at Camden

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Maiden at Lincolnton

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day

Monroe at Parkwood

Mooresville at North Iredell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Nation Ford at Clover

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

North Lincoln at Lake Norman

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Northwestern at Spartanburg

Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan

Olympic at Berry

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

South Iredell at Statesville

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

South Point at Stuart Cramer

South Rowan at Concord

Statesville Christian at Gaston Christian

Union Academy at North Stanly

United Faith at Christ the King

Vance at Hough

Weddington at Anson County

West Iredell at Alexander Central

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian

York at South Pointe (SC)

York Prep at Trinity Christian

Saturday, January 14

Carmel Christian at Statesville Christian

Mount Tabor at Charlotte Christian

Northside Christian at York Prep

Providence Day vs. Louisville Male (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Girls), 4

Providence Day vs. St. John’s (Wash, D.C.) (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Boys), 7:30

Rock Hill vs. Northwood Temple (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 5

South Pointe (SC) at Gaffney

West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 1

West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Boys), 3

Word of God at Comenius (Girls), 3:30

Sunday, January 15

Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Girls), 6

Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Boys), 7:30

