Wednesday’s Roundup: No. 5 North Meck survives at home against rival Hough

↑Quay Kimble, Shelby: 29 points in a 74-72 overtime win over rival East Burke. Devin Sechrist had 24 for East Burke (4-11, 2-6 SMAC), which nearly pulled off a big upset of the Golden Lions (10-2, 4-1).
↑Garinger girls: ended three-game losing streak with 55-54 win over East Mecklenburg. Wildcats won their second game of the season.
↑Lake Norman Charter coach Aaron Reeves: won his 100th career game in a 56-50 win over Ashbrook.
↑Daymaun Harvey, Queens Grant: 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals in a 72-54 win over South Stanly. Terron Dixon (16 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Khalil Chapman (8 points, 14 rebounds) also had strong games for Queens Grant (5-6, 1-0 Uwharrie). Trey Lisk had 22 for South Stanly (3-8).
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Cam Hamilton, Vance: 26 points, seven steals, five rebounds, two assists in a 68-59 win over Hopewell.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln girls: 30 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks in a 66-56 loss to Maiden. Teammate Ebony Tinsley had 17 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks for East (9-5, 4-2). Maiden (10-5, 4-2) got 30 points from Grace Canella.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: 30 points in a 67-38 win over Piedmont Community Charter. Knox had his third 30-point game of the season for CSD (10-5, 6-1).
Jasmine Sanders, Garinger: 30 points in Garinger’s win over East Meck. Teammate Dakayla Jackson had 12 for Garinger. Morgan Kelson led East with 14.
Brennan Settle, Statesville Christian: 32 points in an 80-39 win over University Christian. Statesville Christian (14-4) trailed 12-11 after the first quarter.
Wednesday’s Roundup
No. 5 North Mecklenburg 68, Hough 62: North Meck jumped out to a 19-6 first quarter lead, but Hough closed to within 37-30 at halftime and made a fourth quarter push on the road for an upset behind 20 points from Ben Topp and 16 each from Myles Washington and Cooper Crawford. The Vikings got 21 points and seven rebounds from sophomore forward Jae’Lyn Withers and 12 points and eight assists from junior point guard Vaud Worthy. North Meck (12-2, 3-1) won its second straight game and is in second place in the MECKA behind Vance (15-2, 4-1). Hough fell to 8-6, 3-1.
No. 6 Vance 68, Hopewell 59: Hopewell led by four at halftime and was bidding for a big upset before Vance rallied with a 17-8 third quarter. Michael Roberts had 14 points for Vance and Brandon Beidleman had 11.
No. 11 Concord Robinson 96, Concord 64: Robinson led 36-12 after the first quarter and cruised. Isaac Boothe led Robinson with 17. Vi’chon Means had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Jamari Roberts had 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Hamsah Nasrildeen had 17 for Concord, Jacoby Irby had 13 and Jalen O’Neal 11.
Ardrey Kell 59, Berry 49: David Kasanganay had 12 points and Harper Hendricks added 11 in the win for the Knights (9-6, 4-1 SoMeck). Berry fell to 4-11, 2-3.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Don’t Miss, Independence at Butler, 7:30 p.m.: These arch rivals are ranked the top five teams in the N.C. media poll and the Observer’s Sweet 16. They’re co-favorites to win the Southwestern 4A. The game is on regional TV and officials are expecting a sellout.
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Forest Trail Academy at Charlotte United Christian
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy (Boys)
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Concord at Hickory Ridge
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Garinger at Myers Park
Independence at Butler
Monroe at Mount Pleasant
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
North Iredell at South Iredell
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School
Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day
