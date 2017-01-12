Friday’s schedule and high school basketball games to watch

No. 3 Providence Day (14-5, 2-0 CISAA) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (16-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The two schools are 1.7 miles apart and enjoy one of the state’s best rivalries across all sports. The Knights have won four games in a row and seek to end Providence Day’s five-game winning streak. The Chargers have won 32 straight conference games.
No. 5 North Mecklenburg (13-2, 4-1 MECKA) at No. 15 Mallard Creek (10-5, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Mallard Creek has won seven straight and needs an eighth to keep legitimate league title hopes alive. North Meck is tied wtih Vance (15-2, 4-1) for first place in the conference.
No. 12 Hickory Ridge (10-3, 7-1 South Piedmont 3A) at No. 10 Cox Mill (11-5, 9-1): Cabarrus County rivals hook up in a huge game. Cox Mill leads the league, but Hickory Ridge can gain the advantage with win, which would end a two-game losing streak.
Friday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule
Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Carolina Christian at Charlotte United Christian
Carolina International at Covenant Classical
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Cherryville at Mountain Island Charter
Comenius at Mount Zion Academy
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Davidson Day at Freedom Christian
East Gaston at Forestview
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian (Boys)
Garinger at West Charlotte
Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant
Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba
Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill
Hopewell at A.L. Brown
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Indian Land at Camden
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter
Maiden at Lincolnton
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day
Monroe at Parkwood
Mooresville at North Iredell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
Nation Ford at Clover
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
North Lincoln at Lake Norman
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Northwestern at Spartanburg
Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan
Olympic at Berry
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
South Iredell at Statesville
SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
South Point at Stuart Cramer
South Rowan at Concord
Statesville Christian at Gaston Christian
Union Academy at North Stanly
United Faith at Christ the King
Vance at Hough
Weddington at Anson County
West Iredell at Alexander Central
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian
York at South Pointe (SC)
York Prep at Trinity Christian
Saturday, January 14
Comments