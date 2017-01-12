High School Sports

January 12, 2017 2:19 PM

Friday’s schedule and high school basketball games to watch

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

No. 3 Providence Day (14-5, 2-0 CISAA) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (16-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The two schools are 1.7 miles apart and enjoy one of the state’s best rivalries across all sports. The Knights have won four games in a row and seek to end Providence Day’s five-game winning streak. The Chargers have won 32 straight conference games.

No. 5 North Mecklenburg (13-2, 4-1 MECKA) at No. 15 Mallard Creek (10-5, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Mallard Creek has won seven straight and needs an eighth to keep legitimate league title hopes alive. North Meck is tied wtih Vance (15-2, 4-1) for first place in the conference.

No. 12 Hickory Ridge (10-3, 7-1 South Piedmont 3A) at No. 10 Cox Mill (11-5, 9-1): Cabarrus County rivals hook up in a huge game. Cox Mill leads the league, but Hickory Ridge can gain the advantage with win, which would end a two-game losing streak.

Friday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Carolina Christian at Charlotte United Christian

Carolina International at Covenant Classical

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Cherryville at Mountain Island Charter

Comenius at Mount Zion Academy

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Davidson Day at Freedom Christian

East Gaston at Forestview

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian (Boys)

Garinger at West Charlotte

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba

Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill

Hopewell at A.L. Brown

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Indian Land at Camden

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Maiden at Lincolnton

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day

Monroe at Parkwood

Mooresville at North Iredell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Nation Ford at Clover

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

North Lincoln at Lake Norman

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Northwestern at Spartanburg

Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan

Olympic at Berry

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

South Iredell at Statesville

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

South Point at Stuart Cramer

South Rowan at Concord

Statesville Christian at Gaston Christian

Union Academy at North Stanly

United Faith at Christ the King

Vance at Hough

Weddington at Anson County

West Iredell at Alexander Central

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian

York at South Pointe (SC)

York Prep at Trinity Christian

Saturday, January 14

