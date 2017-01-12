Gallery: Butler Bulldogs vs Independence Patriots

Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, left, continues to fight to get a shot off as Independence Patriots defender Matthew Smith, right, goes for the block during first half action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Omega Stitt drives to the basket for two-points during first half action against Independence on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Jah'Lil Carter, left, attempts to pass the ball of to a teammate during first half action as Independence Patriots Matthew Smith, right, draws the foul on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Zane Rankin, left, delivers a tomahawk dunk over Independence Patriots defender Justyn Hamilton, right, during first half action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs D.J. Little, center, drives between two Independence Patriots defenders in the lane during first half action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs D.J. Little, center, fights to regain control of a loose ball with Independence Patriots defenders Justyn Hamilton, left and Matthew Smith, right, during first half action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, right, releases a fall away jumper to extend the team's lead over the Independence Patriots in the final seconds of first half action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Jah'Lil Carter, left, and Independence Patriots Victor Tshiona, right, battle for control of the ball during third quarter action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Butler Bulldogs Omega Stitt, center, is fouled by Independence Patriots Robert Bonar, left, on a drive to the basket during third quarter action on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Butler High School in Matthews, NC. At right is Patriots Justyn Hamilton.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com