Parkwood football coach Lynn Coble resigns

Parkwood High football coach Lynn Coble has resigned.
Coble has been head coach for six seasons. The Rebels were 6-6 last season and are 27-45 under Coble all-time. In 2013, Parkwood reached the N.C. 2AA Western Regional championship. He was an assistant coach at Parkwood from 1990-2001.
Coble will remain at the school as a teacher and assistant wrestling and baseball coach. The school will begin to search for his replacement as football coach.
“We are all saddened to see coach Coble step down as the leader of our football program,” Parkwood athletics director Nelson Gardner said, “but we are also excited for him as he gets to spend more time with his family and embark on the next chapter of his career. He will be remembered for resurrecting a program that was experiencing some of its most difficult times just 5 years ago. He brought confidence and energy back to Parkwood football and created a culture of pride and success. More importantly though he will be remembered for the relationships he built with all his all of his players, coaches and those he came in contact with during his tenure. I know I speak for the Parkwood community when I say how appreciative we are for his commitment to this school. He will be greatly missed. ”
