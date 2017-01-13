Gallery: Providence Day 82, Charlotte Christian 71

Providence Day's Trey Wertz, center, drives to the basket as Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston, right, applies pressure during second half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Devon Dotson drives to the basket to throw down a one-handed dunk during fourth quarter action against Charlotte Christian on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Trey Wertz, left, releases a three-point basket in the closing seconds of first half action as Charlotte Christian's JC Tharrington, right, applies defensive pressure on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Trey Wertz, right, releases a three-point basket in the closing seconds of third quarter action as Charlotte Christian's JC Tharrington, left, applies defensive pressure on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson, center, drives to the basket for two-points during first half action against Providence Day on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, right, releases a jump shot over Providence Day's Kyle Wood, left, during first half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, right, releases a one-handed shot over Providence Day's John Miralia, left, during first half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, left, looks to pass to a teammate as Providence Day's Trey Wertz, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson, center, is forced to pass out to a teammate as the Providence Day defense collapses on him during first half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Garrett Shrader is unable to finish a one-handed dunk down the baseline during first half action against Providence Day on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Devon Dotson drives down the lane as Charlotte Christian defenders look on during second half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Luke Stankavage, right, celebrates a basket in the lane by Trey Wertz, left, against Charlotte Christian during second half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The Charlotte Christian fans try to distract Providence Day's Trey Wertz from inbounding the ball to teammate Devon Dotson during first half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Trey Wertz, left, battles Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, right, in the lane during first half action on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Providence Day's Trey Wertz glances over at the team's bench and smiles after hitting a shot against Charlotte Christian on Friday, January 13, 2017. Providence Day defeated Charlotte Christian 82-71 in Sweet 16 basketball action. Providence Day was ranked No. 3 and Charlotte Christian was ranked No. 1.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com