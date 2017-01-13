Friday’s Girls HS Roundup: Harding twins hit scoring milestone

Elevator
↑Concord First Assembly shooting: Shot 56 percent from the field as a team in a 68-20 win over SouthLake Christian. Shamani Stafford made 10-of-12 shots and had 22 points. Demi Case was 6-for-9 with 15 points, and Camille Small shot 75 percent, had 14 points, five rebounds, five steals.
↑Hough defense: Huskies, No. 9 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, held Vance to two points in a decisive second quarter of a 54-34 win. Lauren Stokes (13 points), Renee Alquiza (12) and Gabby Gianikos (10) led Hough.
↑Myers Park: Mustangs have won six of their last seven games after Friday’s 53-30 win over East Meck. Kianna Funderburk had 21 points for the Mustangs.
↑Remi Roberts, Weddington: 23 points -- including her 1,000th career point -- plus 19 rebounds in a 49-44 win over Anson Senior. Weddington, No. 13 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, is 12-4 overall, 3-0 in the Southern Carolina.
↑Shareka, Shameka McNeill, Harding: Twins have each scored 1,000 career points.
Congratulations to Shareka and Shameka McNeill each have scored 1,000 points. Great student athletes!! @langstonwertzjr @jedwardsjr23 pic.twitter.com/3yY7IcfJFs— HUHS Athletics (@HUHSAthletics) January 14, 2017
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
D’Shara Booker, Ardrey Kell: 26 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 57-46 win over South Meck.
Kennedy Grier, Charlotte Country Day: 12 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in a 52-8 win over Cannon. Country Day, 8-16 a year ago, is 7-7 now. Sally Sasz had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals for Country Day.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and two blocks in a 62-15 win over West Lincoln. Teammates Eboni Tinsley (10 points, five rebounds, four steals, four assists) and Brianna Tadlock (11 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists) had good games.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals in an 80-28 win over Porter Ridge. Courtney Meadows added 11 points, 11 assists and six steals.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: 22 points, 10 steals in a tough 63-51 win over North Meck.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 63, North Meck 51: Dazia Lawrence had 19 points and six rebounds and Janay Sanders had 10 points as the Mavericks got one of their biggest tests of the season. Mallard Creek (16-0) was tied with North going into the fourth quarter before running away. Dynasty Heyward led North Meck with 20 points.
Here are the #CreekGirls #CreekLife pic.twitter.com/e8qAcVruID— Mallard Creek Sports (@mcmavsathletics) January 13, 2017
No. 2 Providence Day 60, Charlotte Christian 24: Janelle Bailey had 22 points and Laila Barnes 16 as the Chargers (15-1) enjoyed an easy win. Providence Day limited Christian to six points in the second and third quarters. Gerlea Patton had 10 for the Knights.
No. 3 Hickory Ridge 60, Cox Mill 31: Gabby Smith had 15 points and 15 rebounds in an easy win for Hickory Ridge (15-0, 10-0 South Piedmont 3A). Nia Daniel added 11 points, four steals and Sherise Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Cox Mill fell to 7-9, 5-6.
No. 10 Ardrey Kell 57, No. 11 South Meck 46: Ardrey Kell (11-5, 5-1 SoMeck) beat the Sabres (10-6, 4-2) in a key league game. The Knights are tied with Berry (11-2, 5-1) for first place in the league. Deniyah Lutz had 12 for the Knights and Journey Muhammad had eight. Ardrey Kell outscored South 18-7 in a decisive fourth quarter.
No. 14 Central Cabarrus 48, Concord Robinson 45: Mahaley Holit had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in a close South Piedmont 3A win. Elanna Peay added nine points and 18 rebounds.
Gaston Day 41, Metrolina Christian 38: eighth grader Zaria Clark had 21 points and 14 rebounds; freshman forward Cameron Harris had nine points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Olivia King had six points, eight rebounds and five blocks in a close win.
West Charlotte 55, Garinger 46: West Charlotte outscored Garinger 27-7 in the fourth quarter to rally to win. Tykema Nesbit had 17 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Tatyana Thompson hit 14 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds. And Mary Morrissette finished with nine points, 13 rebounds, two steals an assist.
