Friday’s HS Roundup: No. 3 Providence Day shoots down No. 1 Charlotte Christian on the road

Elevator
↑Amiri Waddell, Weston Edwards, Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: Waddell had eight points in a 62-46 win over SouthLake Christian. Those eight included his 1,000th career point. Edwards made 5-of-8 3-point shots and finished with 17. Edoka had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
↑Providence Day shooting: Chargers were 30-for-32 from the free throw line and made 8-of-15 3-point shots in an 82-71 win over No. 1 Charlotte Christian.
↑Grayson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter: Scored his 1,000th point in a 78-59 win over North Gaston Friday. Hickert is the second player in school history to hit 1,000.
↑Terron Dixon, Queens Grant: 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 85-45 win over Gray Stone Day. Dixon passed Columbia University player Patrick Tape’ as his high school’s all-time leading scorer. Xavier Westbrook (15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Daymaun Harvey (11 points, seven assists) had good games to support Dixon.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Devon Dotson, Trey Wertz, Providence Day: Dotson had 36 points, six rebounds, three assists and one wicked right-handed tomahawk dunk in a 82-71 win at No. 1 Charlotte Christian. Dotson made 16-of-17 free throws. Wertz had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and was 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Wertz made 4-of-6 shots from 3-point range, including two quarter-ending buzzer-beaters.
Devon Dotson goes for 36 w/ exclamation point in @pdshoops 82-71 W at Charlotte Christian @d_dotson1 .. you have some springs my man @wcnc pic.twitter.com/XGG9YVWQoW— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) January 14, 2017
Quan McCluney, Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists in an 84-50 win over Metrolina Christian. Hinton added 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Nick Dietrich had 16 for Metrolina. Gaston Day was up 17-0 and improved to 13-3.
BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian: 23 points, 15 rebounds for 6-foot-8 sophomore Virginia Tech recruit in 82-71 loss to No. 3 Providence Day.
Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter: 36 points, four assists, four steals in a 77-44 win over Piedmont Community Charter. Levontae Knox added 10 points, five steals and four assists.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 24 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Sabres in a 54-47 loss to Ardrey Kell. Thomas now has 13 double-doubles in 16 games and 12 straight. Thomas also leads North Carolina with an average of 6.8 blocked shots per game, according to MaxPreps, which tracks stats nationwide. Thomas ranks fifth nationally.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 3 Providence Day 82, No. 1 Charlotte Christian 71: Providence Day (15-5, 3-0 CISAA) won its 33rd straight conference game in front of a sold-out crowd at Charlotte Christian, which included former UNC All-American Antawn Jamison. Fans were turned away more than 30 minutes before tip-off.
Charlotte Christian (16-3, 2-1) jumped out to a big early lead and led 22-15 after the first quarter. The Chargers rallied behind junior guards Dotson and Wertz who combined for 62 of the Chargers’ 82 points and played the entire game. The Charagers built a lead, first making outside shots, then making free throws down the stretch. Chargers freshman Luke Stankavage finished with 11 points, two rebounds and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Knights got 23 points from Mack, a 6-8 sophomore, 20 from 6-6 senior Rob Peterson and 11 from 6-9 junior Blake Preston.
Providence Day, which won its sixth straight game, plays St. John’s (DC) Saturday at 5:30 in the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn. St. John’s (10-4) is in the same conference as the nationally ranked DeMatha Catholic team the Chargers played at the Hoodies House tournament last month. Charlotte Christian, which had its four-game win streak snapped, hosts 4A public school power Mount Tabor (13-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
No. 15 Mallard Creek 63, No. 5 North Mecklenburg 56: Mallard Creek outscored North Meck 25-8 in a decisive third quarter to run out to a 48-31 lead. North Meck (13-3, 4-2) is now just ahead of West Charlotte (8-5, 3-2), Hough (8-8, 3-3) and Mallard Creek (11-5, 3-3) in a tight league race in the MECKA. Vance (16-2, 5-1) is alone in first. Mallard Creek won its eighth straight game and plays West Charlotte at home next Friday.
Friday, Jae’Lyn Withers had 21 points and 10 rebounds for North. Yancey Hairston had eight points and eight rebounds and point guard Vaud Worthy added eight points, seven assists and six rebounds. Mallard Creek, which led by as many as 15 points in the second half, got 17 points from Eric Reed and 13 from Jordan Campbell.
No. 6 Vance 81, Hough 62: Cam Hamilton had 19 points, four assists and four rebounds and Marcus Neal and Ty Rabouin had 12 each for the Cougars (16-2, 5-1 MECKA). Vance led by three after the first quarter but ran away from Hough in the second and third, outscoring the Huskies 50-29. Myles Washington led Hough (8-8, 3-3) with 13 points.
No. 10 Cox Mill 74, No. 12 Hickory Ridge 65: Sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as his team improved to 12-5 overall, 10-1 in the South Piedmont 3A. Francis Sio added 18 points and seven rebounds.
No. 11 Weddington 71, Anson Senior 52: Princeton recruit Ryan Schwieger had 22 points and six rebounds in an easy win for Weddington (11-6, 3-0 Southern Carolina). He now has 555 rebounds in his career and is his school’s all-time leader.
Ardrey Kell 54, South Meck 47: David Kasanganay had a game-high 20 points and North Florida recruit Wes Morgan had 13 in the win for Ardrey Kell (10-6, 5-1 SoMeck). The Knights led much of the game against a traditional rival. Paul Hudson had 11 for South.
Community School of Davidson 72, Pine Lake Prep 70, 2 OT: Senior Alex McMahan hit a game-winning runner with three seconds left to secure a CSD series of sweep of its rival. Joey Knox had 22 for CSD. McMahan finished with five. Alex Cluff, a 6-3 junior, led Pine Lake Prep with 29 points.
Gaston Christian 53, Statesville Christian 50: Gaston Christian (4-10) pulled off one of the night’s biggest upsets, taking down Statesville Christian (14-5). Cedric Patterson made four free throws in the final minute to seal the win and finish with 13 points and six assists. Ben Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Kevin Chitu had 10 points. Brennan Settle had 25 for Statesville Christian.
United Faith 67 Christ the King 38: United Faith broke open a close game in the second half, outscoring Christ The King 37-13. Brett Swilling and KC Hankton had 14 points each, Rafael Jenkins had 11 and Jalen Knight 10. Hankton also had 10 rebounds. Jenkins added seven assists and three steals. Guard Jalen Knight finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Brian Stanley had 22 for Christ the King.
Weekend Schedule
Saturday, January 14
Carmel Christian at Statesville Christian
Mount Tabor at Charlotte Christian, 1:30
Northside Christian at York Prep
Providence Day vs. Louisville Male (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Girls), 4
Providence Day vs. St. John’s (Wash, D.C.) (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Boys), 7:30
Rock Hill vs. Northwood Temple (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 5
South Pointe (SC) at Gaffney
West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 1
West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Boys), 3
Word of God at Comenius (Girls), 3:30
Sunday, January 15
Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Girls), 6
Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Boys), 7:30
Comments