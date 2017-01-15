Saturday’s HS Roundup: Carmel Christian blasts Statesvile Christian

Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Tracus Chisolm, York Prep: 40 points, five rebounds, five assists in a win over Northside Christian.
Melvin Huntley, Isayah Johnson, West Charlotte: Huntley had 24 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks and Isayah Johson added 17 points and eight rebounds in an easy 73-37 win for the Lions over Andrew Jackson.
Chea Johnson, Robert Bonar, Independence: 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals in an 82-60 win over Rocky River. Teammate Robert Bonar added 15 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian girls: 18 points, 11 assists, 11 steals, 10 rebounds -- a quadruple double -- in a 52-34 win over Statesville Christian.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River girls: In a 72-27 win over Independence, Nance had 28 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds.
Saturday’s Roundup
Carmel Christian 100 Statesville Christian 63: Carmel (12-4) jumped out to a 23-5 lead and never let up on a Statesville Christian team (14-6) missing star freshman Christian Bailey for the third straight game with injury. Carmel -- which got 26 points, seven assists from Donovan Gregory, 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists from Myles Pierre, 14 points and 12 rebounds from Greg McDonald and 14 points and five steals from Zach Prevette -- led 48-21 at halftime. Brennan Settle led Statesville Christian with 25.
Fayetteville Northwood Temple 73, Concord First Assembly 57: Old Dominion recruit Michael Hueitt had 24 points on five made 3-point shots plus nine assists and five rebounds to lead Northwood, coached by former Providence Day Corey Baker. Northwood 6-11 junior center Manny Bates had 18. First Assembly struggled with its shooting, but got 13 from Weston Edwards and 11 from Brody Madeira.
Mount Tabor 47, Charlotte Christian 46: The Knights (16-4) lost back-to-back games for the first time season, falling to 4A power Mount Tabor (14-3) less than 24 hours after an emotionally taxing game with rival Providence Day. The Knights had a shot to win with 5.5 seconds left, calling a play on a timeout. Christian got a good shot but it didn’t fall. Isaiah Willeirs had 16 for Mount Tabor, which avenged an earlier loss to Christian this season. Rob Peterson (13 points) and Seth Bennet (11) led the Knights
Northside Christian 51, York Prep 37: Eleah Parker had 27 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Akiya Phillips added nine points and 12 rebounds. Jermany Mapp had 16 to lead York Prep.
St. John’s (DC) 53, Providence Day 42: After beating Sweet 16 No. 1 Charlotte Christian on the road Friday, the Chargers met at school before daybreak Saturday morning for the 61/2 drive to Nashville for the Music City tournament and a date with St. John’s (12-4), a Washington, D.C. area power that hadn’t played in nine days. Providence Day played a little tired all game. The Chargers trailed by one point after the first quarter, but Providence Day (15-6) was outscored 31-18 in the next two. The Chargers got 16 points and seven rebounds from Devon Dotson, 12 points and five rebounds from Trey Wertz and 10 points and five rebounds from Isaac Suffren, but had a six-game win streak snapped.
