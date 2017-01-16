High School Sports

Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey named McDonald’s All-American

Chargers center will join many of the nation’s top girls high school basketball players for the annual all-star game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Providence Day senior Janelle Bailey is a McDonald’s All-American.

Bailey, a 6-foot-3 senior signed to North Carolina, was named to the annual all-star game, which features 24 of the top girls’ players in the country. She’ll play for the East team in the game, which will played March 29 in Chicago and televised nationally by ESPN.

Bailey is one of two seniors on a Providence Day team that is 15-3 and has three sophomores, four freshmen and junior Division I recruit Kennedy Boyd. Bailey is averaging 24.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two blocks this season.

She is the second Providence Day player to make the McDonald’s game, following Jatarie White, who played in 2014. White has transferred from South Carolina to Texas and will have two years eligibility remaining beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Other Mecklenburg County players to play in the McDonald’s girls game include South Meck’s Joy Cheek (2006), and Butler’s Cierra Burdick (2011).

▪ In the boys game, no N.C. player was selected for the first time since 2008. Kentucky has four recruits playing. There are three ACC recruits in the game: Duke-bound Wendell Carter and Gary Trent Jr., and Lonnie Walker, headed to Miami. North Carolina did not have any McDonald’s All-Americans among its incoming recruiting class.

McDonald’s Girls All-American Rosters

EAST

　

　

　

　

Name

Pos.

Ht.

High school (Location)

College

Janelle Bailey

C

6-3

Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)

N. Carolina

Rellah Boothe

F

6-1

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Texas

Mikayla Coombs

W

5-10

Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.)

UConn

Rennia Davis

W

6-2

Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Tennessee

Maya Dodson

F

6-3

Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Stanford

Dana Evans

PG

5-6

West Side Leadership (Gary, Ind.)

Louisville

Raven Farley-Clark

C

6-3

Queen of Peace (North Arlington, N.J.

LSU

Anastasia Hayes

G

5-7

Riverdale (Murfressboro, Tenn.)

Tennessee

Kasiyahna Kushkituah

C

6-4

Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Tennessee

Chasity Patterson

PG

5-6

North Shore (Houston)

Texas

Danielle Patterson

C

6-3

Mary Lewis Academy (Jamaica, N.Y.)

Notre Dame

Megan Walker

W

6-1

Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.)

Uconn

WEST

　

　

　

　

Chennedy Carter

PG

5-7

Timberview (Arlington,Texas)

Texas A&M

Ayanna Clark

C

6-1

Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

USC

Sidney Cooks

F

6-4

St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wis.)

Michigan St.

Loretta Kakala

C

6-3

Manteca (Calif.)

Louisville

Destiny Littleton

G

5-8

Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.)

USC

Alexis Morris

PG

5-6

Legacy Christian (Beaumont, Texas)

Baylor

Michaela Onyenwere

F

5-11

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)

UCLA

Deauzya Richards

G

6-1

Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas)

Baylor

Kianna Smith

G

6-0

Troy (Fullerton, Calif.)

California

Evina Westbrook

G

6-0

South Salem (Salem, Ore.)

Tennessee

Jade Williams

F

6-4

The Colony (The Colony, Texas)

Duke

Kiana Williams

PG

5-7

Wagner (San Antonio)

Stanford

McDonald’s Boys All-American Rosters

EAST ROSTER

F Wendell Carter (Pace Academy (Georgia)/Duke commit)

G Trevon Duval (IMG Academy (Florida)/Undecided)

F P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep (Nevada)/Kentucky commit)

G Quade Green (Neumann Goretti (Pennsylvania)/Kentucky commit)

F Kevin Knox (Tampa Catholic (Florida)/Undecided)

F Nick Richards (St. Patrick’s (New Jersey)/Kentucky commit)

C Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette (Louisiana)/Western Kentucky commit)

G Collin Sexton (Pebblebrook (Georgia)/Alabama commit)

G Lonnie Walker (Reading (Pennsylvania)/Miami commit)

F Mohamed Bamba (Westtown (Pennsylvania)/Undecided)

F Kris Wilkes (North Central (Indiana)/UCLA commit)

F Jarred Vanderbilt (Victory Prep Academy (Texas)/Kentucky commit)

WEST ROSTER

C DeAndre Ayton (Hillcrest Prep (Arizona)/Arizona commit)

F Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale (Washington)/Washington commit)

G Gary Trent Jr. (Prolific Prep (California)/Duke commit)

F Brian Bowen (La Lumiere School (Indiana)/Undecided)

G Troy Brown Jr. (Centennial (Nevada)/Oregon commit)

G Jaylen Hands (Foothills Christian (California)/UCLA commit)

F Jaren Jackson Jr. (La Lumiere School (Indiana)/Michigan State commit)

C Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic (California)/Undecided)

F Charles O’Bannon Jr. (Bishop Gorman (Nevada)/USC commit)

F Billy Preston (Oak Hill Academy (Virginia)/Kansas commit)

G M.J. Walker (Jonesboro (Georgia)/Undecided)

G Trae Young (Norman North (Oklahoma)/Undecided)

