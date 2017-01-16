This week’s top high school basketball games

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School, Tuesday, 7:30: The first of two key games for Cannon this week. The Cougars (13-9, 2-0 CISAA) can gain control of the league with a home win over Sweet 16 No. 1 Charlotte Christian (16-4, 1-1) Tuesday and then a road win at No. 3 Providence Day (15-7, 3-0) Friday.
Concord First Assembly at Davidson Day girls Thursday, 6: Two N.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state title contenders meet and a bevy of Division I recruits will play, including Georgia-bound Maya Caldwell of Davidson Day.
Rocky River girls at Myers Park, Friday, 6: After a slow start, Myers Park (10-6, 5-0 Southwestern 4A) is where the Mustangs always seem to be -- first place in the conference. Rocky River (12-6, 5-1) has won three straight and appears to be the Mustangs’ biggest challenge to a league title.
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, Friday, 7:30: Mallard Creek (11-5, 3-3 MECKA) has won eight straight games to get back into the conference race. West Charlotte (9-5, 3-2) is just ahead of Mallard Creek in a tightly contested league race. Vance (16-2, 5-1) and North Meck (13-4, 4-2) are at the top of the division.
Tuesday’s Schedule
22-Foot Academy at Charlotte United Christian
Arborbrook at Comenius (Girls), 5:30
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Christ the King at Hickory Christian
Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Concord First Assembly at Metrolina Christian
Covenant Day at Providence Day
First Assembly Monroe at Grace Academy (Boys)
Fort Mill at Clover
Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba
Gaston Day at Hickory Grove
Indian Land at Chester
Langtree at Sugar Creek Charter
Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian
Northwestern at Nation Ford
Queens Grant at Bradford Prep
Ridge View at York
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
Union Academy at South Stanly
Westwood at South Pointe (SC)
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian
York Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Comments