High School Sports

January 16, 2017 5:10 PM

This week’s top high school basketball games

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School, Tuesday, 7:30: The first of two key games for Cannon this week. The Cougars (13-9, 2-0 CISAA) can gain control of the league with a home win over Sweet 16 No. 1 Charlotte Christian (16-4, 1-1) Tuesday and then a road win at No. 3 Providence Day (15-7, 3-0) Friday.

Concord First Assembly at Davidson Day girls Thursday, 6: Two N.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state title contenders meet and a bevy of Division I recruits will play, including Georgia-bound Maya Caldwell of Davidson Day.

Rocky River girls at Myers Park, Friday, 6: After a slow start, Myers Park (10-6, 5-0 Southwestern 4A) is where the Mustangs always seem to be -- first place in the conference. Rocky River (12-6, 5-1) has won three straight and appears to be the Mustangs’ biggest challenge to a league title.

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, Friday, 7:30: Mallard Creek (11-5, 3-3 MECKA) has won eight straight games to get back into the conference race. West Charlotte (9-5, 3-2) is just ahead of Mallard Creek in a tightly contested league race. Vance (16-2, 5-1) and North Meck (13-4, 4-2) are at the top of the division.

Tuesday’s Schedule

22-Foot Academy at Charlotte United Christian

Arborbrook at Comenius (Girls), 5:30

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Christ the King at Hickory Christian

Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Concord First Assembly at Metrolina Christian

Covenant Day at Providence Day

First Assembly Monroe at Grace Academy (Boys)

Fort Mill at Clover

Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba

Gaston Day at Hickory Grove

Indian Land at Chester

Langtree at Sugar Creek Charter

Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Queens Grant at Bradford Prep

Ridge View at York

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

Union Academy at South Stanly

Westwood at South Pointe (SC)

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian

York Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

