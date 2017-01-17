Tuesday’s high school basketball summaries

Boys Summaries
Observer Sweet 16
NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 76, CANNON SCHOOL 71, 2 OT
Cannon School 13 17 15 11 7 8 -- 71
Charlotte Christian 17 17 12 10 7 13 -- 76
Cannon School 71– Jairus Hamilton 30, Qon Murphy 20, McKenzie 8, Deveaux 7, Cox 6
Charlotte Christian 76 –Blake Preston 20, Kale Mason 19, Rob Peterson 14, Bennett 6, Tharrington 5, Mack 5, Brown 4, Kofoed 3
Records: Cannon School 13-10, 2-1 CISAA; Charlotte Christian 17-4, 2-1
NO. 3 PROVIDENCE DAY 75 COVENANT DAY 72
Covenant Day 11 16 16 29 72
Providence Day 15 10 27 23 75
CDS: Wallace 4, VendeVelde 6, Vigar 5, Josh Price 24, JP Corser 11, Chase Dixon 22,
PDS: Devon Dotson 35, Trey Wertz 15, Isaac Suffren 11, Stankavage 7, Wood 3, Muhammad 2, Miralia 2
Records: PDS (16-7, 4-0); CDS (3-11, 0-3)
NO. 14 FORT MILL 55, CLOVER 41
Fort Mill: 16 11 15 13 55
Clover: 10 12 8 9 41
Fort Mill: Ryan DeLuca 12, Ryan Heriot 10, White 9, Griffin 8, Grainger 7, Chrisley 7, Smith 2
Clover: Aaron Milner 13, Quise Robbins 12, White 7, Baker 6, Starr 2
Fort Mill: 14-3 (2-0)
NO. 16 LINCOLN CHARTER 88, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 51
Lincoln Charter 21 17 25 25 88
Mt. Island 10 10 17 14 51
Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 27, Jehloln Johnson 17, Kody Shubert 16, Levontae Knox 10, London England 10, Mayfield 3, Holm 3, Wilson 2, Davis, Collonia, Martin, Stewart
Mt. Island: S Boots 14, Dunn 8, Thomas 7, Avinger 6, Washington 5, Joyner 4, Price 2, Gallman 2
THE REST
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 73, THOMAS JEFFERSON 50
CSD 17 9 23 24 -- 73
TJA 7 16 15 12 -- 50
COMM SCH OF DAV (73) -- Knox 27 Ellington 4 Alexander 2 Gomilla 8 McMahan 3 Christian 11 McCoy 6 Daily 1 Renshaw 3 Ward 3 McAfee 5
TJA (50) -- Wilson 12 Camper 11 Robbins 9 Mintz 9 Silva 7 Hartgrove 2
Records: CSD 12-5; 8-1 TJA 1-12; 0-8
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 99, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 68
CFA: 22 28 26 23 99
MCA: 8 14 24 21 68
CFA: D'Wayne Crawford 2, Stephen Edoka 24, Brody Maderia 2, Marcelo Coelho 2, Weston Edwards 22, Strah Rajic 4, Lazar Popovic 16, Amiri Waddell 19, Jaylon Carr 4, Jordan Minlend 2, Amara Morris 2
MCA:Malcom Wade 4, Jonah Jordan 6, Tyler Nelson 13, Tate Johnson 14, Jacob Shamblen 4, Tyler Anderson 12, Nick Dietrich 11
FORT MILL NATION FORD 67, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 49
Nation Ford 12 24 13 18 67
Northwestern 14 8 9 18 49
Nation Ford -- Eric Moulds - Khy Smith - 10 Zeb Graham - 16 Doug Miller - 4, Malik Bryant 24
Northwestern -- Whitney Cain - 1 Daydrinn Dereet - 2 Ali Shockey - 7 Ian Brown - 3
Records Nation Ford 12--4, 2--1; Northwestern 7--4, 1--1
GASTON DAY 82, HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 58
Gaston Day 18 23 19 22 82
Hickory Grove 12 14 16 16 58
Gaston Day: Nate Hinton 26, MJ Armstrong 18, Quan McCluney 18, Brandon Reeves 14, John Crump 2, Ty Owens 2, Demilade Adelekun 2
Hickory Grove: Cartier Jernigan 20, KJ Freeman 12, Bryson Turner 7, PJ Hoytzclaw 6, Jaylyn Harsett 5, Austin Hadden 4, Jalen Hinton 3, Lucas Larson 1
Record: Gaston Day 14-3; Hickory Grove 8-9
GRACE ACADEMY 69, FIRST ASSEMBLY 21
First Assembly-- 2 5 7 7-- 21
Grace Academy-- 19 25 14 11-- 69
First Assembly--21 Zion 12 points, Riley 5 points, Blake 2 points, Malachi 2 points.
Grace Academy -- 69 Jaylen Thompson 12 points 5 rebounds 5 assists 3 steals, Eric Evans 15 points 5 rebounds 4 steals, AJ Morris 10 points 4 blocks 3 rebounds, Mark James Lawson 9 points 3 rebounds 3 assists, Jay McHam 7 points 4 rebounds 5 assists, Mac Corbin 5 points, Graham Griffin 4 points, Michael Troche 2 points, Jordan Lewis 2 points, Griffin Pope 2 points, JD Shropshire 1 point.
Records: Grace Academy 10-6(Next game Friday 1/20 @ Charlotte Learning Academy)
QUEENS GRANT 97, BRADFORD PREP 60
Queen's Grant - 26 22 22 27 - 97
Bradford Prep - 12 21 16 11 - 60
Queen's Grant (7-6) - Terron Dixon 30, Jah'Quez Sanders 21, Khalil Chapman 17, Christian Owens 15, Murphy 7, Westbrook 5, Suggs 4, Dougherty 2
Bradford Prep (6-8) - Neil Hanson 20, Logan Fisher 14, Dawson Hagg 12, Foxx 7, Stallings 5, Wilson 3
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 70, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 58
SouthLake 15 16 15 24 = 70
Northside 13 17 6 22 = 58
SouthLake Scoring
Haughton 12, Smith 11, Roberts 4, Monroe 26, Reed 14, Clarke 3
Northside Scoring
Dean 5, Lawrence 7, Hicklin 10, Wertz 2, Seymour 8, McKoy 2, Tate 24
Girls Sweet 16 Results
NO. 3 PROVIDENCE DAY 54, COVENANT DAY 15
PDS 20-6-22-6-----54
Covenant Day 0-4-8-3----15
PDS Janelle Bailey 23 Andi Levitz 13 Barnes 9 Owens 2 E.Smith 5 France 2
Covenant- Billiard 8 Klohr 2 Crumpler 3 Pierce 2
Record Providence Day 16-3
The Rest
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 44, CANNON SCHOOL 13
Charlotte Christian 8 12 16 8 — 44
Cannon 1 8 4 0 — 13
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 44 – Lindsay Noonan 16, Gerlea Patton 12, Walker 6, Martin 4, Brown 3, Eudy 2, E. Giller 1
CANNON 13 – Christal Walker 7, McCrary 4, Davis 2
Records: Charlotte Christian N/A, Cannon 1-13
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 57, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 21
CFA Academy 25 19 8 5- 57
Metrolina Christian 5 10 2 4-21
CFA Academy- 57 Shamani Stafford 10,Jessyka Leak 9, Ojai Brooks 2, Jalisa Rushing 2, Demi Case 2, Addison Sedegren 4, Camille Small 6, Zaria Wright 22
Metrolina Christian-21 Sophie Ivie 3, Bella Sheprow 9, Caitlyn Logan 4, Maddie Dooley 1,Madison Maynard 2, Audrey Strange 2
Records: CFA 17-3
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 69, GASTON DAY 31
GDS 10 12 3 6 -- 31
HGCS 12 21 24 12 -- 69
Gaston Day 31 -- Olivia King 10 Clark 9 Andres 6 Moore 5 Harris 1
Hickory Grove 69 -- MaKayla Smith 22 Peyton Bowers 13 Elizabeth Daniels 12 Cherry 9 Porter 8 Gibbs 3 Calhoun 2
Records: GDS (4-9) HGCS (15-2)
PINE LAKE PREP 61, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 8
Pine Lake Prep 28 18 9 6 - 61
Carolina International 0 5 0 3 - 8
Pine Lake Prep 61 – Hannah Mutch 14, Kaylyn Lewis 7, Avery Bain 7, Alex Drakeford 6
Carolina International 8 – Anna Mack
Records: Pine Lake Prep 13-0
