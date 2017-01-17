Gallery: Charlotte Christian 76, Cannon School 71

Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson drives the lane to the basket as Cannon School defender Qon Murphy, right, looks on during action on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Kayle Mason, left, drives to the hoop for a crucial two-points as Cannon School defender Philip McKenzie, right, applies defensive pressure on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson is fouled as he attempts to pass out of a double team by Cannon School defenders Cory Deveaux, left and Percy Johnson, right, during the second overtime period on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Robert Peterson, right, has his shot blocked by Cannon School defender Qon Murphy on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Kayle Mason sinks two final free throws following a hard foul by a Cannon School defender on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston, center, keeps his eyes on the ball as he looks to grab a rebound against Cannon School on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack scores the teams first two points in the second overtime as Cannon School defenders converge on him on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston, center, fights to gain control of the ball as Cannon School defenders converge on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Cannon School's Jairus Hamilton hangs suspended in the air as he prepares to throw down a two-handed dunk against Charlotte Christian on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A Cannon School fan celebrates a three pointer by the team to tie and send the game into a second overtime against Charlotte Christian on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Cannon School's Cory Deveaux, back to camera, has his shot blocked by Charlotte Christian's BJ Mack, right, as teammate Blake Preston, left, applies defensive pressure on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian defenders Robert Peterson, back to camera, Blake Preston, center and BJ Mack, right, converge on Cannon School's Jairus Hamilton as he drives to the basket on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School in double overtime 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Christian's Blake Preston runs to the team's bench to celebrate their victory over Cannon School in double overtime on Tuesday, January 17, 2016 at Cannon School in Concord, NC. Charlotte Christian defeated Cannon School 76-71.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com