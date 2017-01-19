Observer boys’ Sweet 16 poll: No. 1 Butler shooting for school-record win

Butler High remains No. 1 in the Observer’s boys’ basketball Sweet 16 poll this week.
The girls’ poll was released earlier this week and Mallard Creek remains No. 1.
In the boys’ poll, No. 1 Butler has tied a school-record with 18 straight wins. The Bulldogs can break the record with a win Friday night against visiting Garinger (3-15).
No new teams joined this week’s poll. Though several top 10 teams lost, there was shuffling but no major movement.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
18-0
T1
2.
Vance (4A)
16-2
6
3.
Providence Day (IND)
16-7
3
4.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
17-4
T1
5.
Independence (4A)
13-4
4
6.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
13-3
5
7.
Mallard Creek (4A)
11-5
15
8.
Robinson (3A)
9-5
8
9.
Cox Mill (3A)
12-5
10
10.
Weddington (3A)
11-6
11
11.
Lincolnton (2A)
10-1
7
12.
Forest Hills (2A)
14-3
13
13.
Fort Mill (5A)
14-3
14
14.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
11-4
12
15.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
16-2
15
16.
Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
7-4
9
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Cannon School (IND, 13-10); Lake Norman (4A, 11-5); Community School of Davidson (1A, 12-5)
