January 19, 2017 4:43 PM

Friday’s Observer-area basketball games to watch, full schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

West Charlotte at No. 7 Mallard Creek: The host Mavericks (11-5, 3-3 MECKA) have won eight straight and climbed eight spots in the Sweet 16 this week. ...West Charlotte (9-5, 3-2) has won three straight and is just ahead of Mallard Creek in a crowded race for a league title.

Cannon School at No. 3 Providence Day, Fri, 7:30: Providence Day has won 35 straight CISAA conference games, a school and league record. A win Friday would be big in helping secure a fifth straight league title for the Chargers (16-7, 4-0). ...Cannon (13-10, 2-1), which lost in double overtime to No. 4 Charlotte Christian Tuesday, seeks a win that could propel it to a league crown.

Harding at South Mecklenburg Fri, 7:30: South Meck (8-8, 3-3) is trying to fight off a two-game losing streak and return to the league championship race, trailing Olympic (8-6, 6-0 SoMeck), Ardrey Kell (10-6, 5-1) and Charlotte Catholic (8-8, 4-2). Harding (3-13, 2-4) looks to play spoiler.

No. 8 Hough at No. 7 Hopewell girls, Fri, 6: Hopewell (14-3, 5-1) needs to win to set up an eventual MECKA championship showdown with Mallard Creek. Hough (12-3, 4-2) must win to have any shot at winning the title.

Friday’s Schedule

Anson at Piedmont

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Berry at Charlotte Catholic

Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep

Cannon School at Providence Day

Carolina Day at Carmel Christian

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Charlotte United Christian at Legacy Charter

Clover at Rock Hill

Community School of Davidson at Cherryville

Concord at East Rowan

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

East Gaston at South Point

East Lincoln at Bandys

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Fairfield Central at Indian Land

Fort Mill at Northwestern

Garinger at Butler

Gaston Day at Gaston Christian

Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)

Gray Stone Day at Union Academy

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge at Central Cabarrus

Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter

Hough at Hopewell

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Jay M. Robinson at Carson

Lake Norman Charter at Forestview

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian

Mooresville at Statesville

Mount Pleasant at Parkwood

Nation Ford at Dorman

North Hills Christian at Statesville Christian

North Lincoln at North Iredell

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Providence at Olympic

Queens Grant at Albemarle

Richland Northeast at York

Rocky River at Myers Park

South Iredell at Alexander Central

South Pointe (SC) at Lancaster

Sun Valley at Weddington

United Faith at Victory Christian

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Iredell at Lake Norman

West Stanly at Monroe

