Friday’s Observer-area basketball games to watch, full schedule

West Charlotte at No. 7 Mallard Creek: The host Mavericks (11-5, 3-3 MECKA) have won eight straight and climbed eight spots in the Sweet 16 this week. ...West Charlotte (9-5, 3-2) has won three straight and is just ahead of Mallard Creek in a crowded race for a league title.
Cannon School at No. 3 Providence Day, Fri, 7:30: Providence Day has won 35 straight CISAA conference games, a school and league record. A win Friday would be big in helping secure a fifth straight league title for the Chargers (16-7, 4-0). ...Cannon (13-10, 2-1), which lost in double overtime to No. 4 Charlotte Christian Tuesday, seeks a win that could propel it to a league crown.
Harding at South Mecklenburg Fri, 7:30: South Meck (8-8, 3-3) is trying to fight off a two-game losing streak and return to the league championship race, trailing Olympic (8-6, 6-0 SoMeck), Ardrey Kell (10-6, 5-1) and Charlotte Catholic (8-8, 4-2). Harding (3-13, 2-4) looks to play spoiler.
No. 8 Hough at No. 7 Hopewell girls, Fri, 6: Hopewell (14-3, 5-1) needs to win to set up an eventual MECKA championship showdown with Mallard Creek. Hough (12-3, 4-2) must win to have any shot at winning the title.
Friday’s Schedule
Anson at Piedmont
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Berry at Charlotte Catholic
Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep
Cannon School at Providence Day
Carolina Day at Carmel Christian
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day
Charlotte United Christian at Legacy Charter
Clover at Rock Hill
Community School of Davidson at Cherryville
Concord at East Rowan
Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
East Gaston at South Point
East Lincoln at Bandys
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Fort Mill at Northwestern
Garinger at Butler
Gaston Day at Gaston Christian
Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)
Gray Stone Day at Union Academy
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hickory Ridge at Central Cabarrus
Highland Tech at Piedmont Charter
Hough at Hopewell
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Jay M. Robinson at Carson
Lake Norman Charter at Forestview
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian
Mooresville at Statesville
Mount Pleasant at Parkwood
Nation Ford at Dorman
North Hills Christian at Statesville Christian
North Lincoln at North Iredell
North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown
Providence at Olympic
Queens Grant at Albemarle
Richland Northeast at York
Rocky River at Myers Park
South Iredell at Alexander Central
South Pointe (SC) at Lancaster
Sun Valley at Weddington
United Faith at Victory Christian
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
West Iredell at Lake Norman
West Stanly at Monroe
