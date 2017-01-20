Friday’s Boys Basketball Roundup: Mallard Creek blitzes rival West Charlotte, wins 9th straight

Elevator
↑No. 1 Butler: Bulldogs whipped Garinger 76-33 to win a school-record 19th straight game. Gerrale Gates had 14 points for Butler (19-0, 7-0 Southwestern 4A). Chase Morrissette-Barnett had 11 and Jalen Gibson 10.
↑Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: Had his 13th straight double-double in a 57-37 win over Harding. Thomas had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Teammate Paul Hudson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
↑Carmel Christian sophomore trio: In a 91-63 win over Carolina Day, two Carmel sophomores got triple-doubles: Donovan Gregory had 23 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Myles Pierre had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The third, sweet-shooting Marten Maide (he of the cool last name for a basketball player) had 16 points.
↑Providence Day’s junior trio: In a 59-51 win over Cannon -- the Chargers’ 36th straight regular-season CISAA conference win -- Devon Dotson had 27 points, four rebounds, three assists; Trey Wertz had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocks; and Isaac Suffren had six points and 11 rebounds. With five league games left, Providence Day has a two-game lead as it hunts a fifth straight conference title. Coaches from Clemson, Davidson, Kansas, N.C. State, Old Dominion and Wake Forest attended the game, which featured seven Division I recruits. Cannon juniors Jairus Hamilton and Qon Murphy combined for 47 points.
↑Community School of Davidson: Brandon Ellington had 21 points and Joey Knox 18 in a 81-78 win over Cherryville Friday. CSD (13-5, 9-1) won its sixth straight game.
↑Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln: 26 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, six assists in a 94-62 win over Bandys. East Lincoln’s Sidney Dollar had a career-high 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Mustangs won their 18th straight game against Bandys, a streak that began in the 1997-98 season.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: In a 94-64 win over Carson, the VCU recruit had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Teammate Jason White had 17.
Raquan Brown, Rocky River: 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists for the 6-3 sophomore in a 70-59 win over Myers Park.
Jordan Campbell, Eric Reed, Mallard Creek: guard duo combined for 48 points in a 78-58 win over West Charlotte.
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 24 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds -- a triple-double -- in an 87-38 win over Gaston Christian. Teammate Quan McCluney had 18 points and eight rebounds.
Jaden Springer, Rocky River: freshman had 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists in a 70-59 win over Myers Park.
Friday’s Roundup
Charlotte Latin 58, No. 4 Charlotte Christian 54: Charlotte Latin (8-11, 3-2 CISAA) won its third straight game with the night’s biggest upset. Bates Jones had 25 points and 15 rebounds and John Beecy had 14 points. Latin has won eight of its last nine games. Rob Peterson and BJ Mack had 15 each for Christian (17-5, 2-2), which has lost three of its past four.
No. 5 Independence 59, East Mecklenburg 48: Robert Bonar had 16 points, four assists and a steal to help the Patriots avoid an upset. Independence led 29-25 at halftime, but created some margin with a 15-10 third quarter. Justyn Hamilton, a Temple recruit, had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Independence. Charvis Jones had 17 for East and Tariq Morrow added 14.
No. 6 North Mecklenburg 62, AL Brown 30: Sophomore Jae’Lyn Withers had 11 points, freshman Tristan Maxwell had 10 and junior point guard Vaud Worthy had nine points and eight assists for the Vikings (14-3, 5-2 MECKA) in an easy win.
No. 7 Mallard Creek 78, West Charlotte 58: The Mavericks won their ninth straight game in impressive fashion, dominating West Charlotte (9-6, 3-3). Mallard Creek (12-5, 4-3) led 16-11 after the first quarter and opened up a working margin by outscoring West Charlotte 16-7 in the second quarter. Demitri Dixon came off the bench to score 13 points for Mallard Creek, including a half-court buzzer-beater before halftime. West Charlotte got 18 points from Marcus Talley and 17 from Isayah Johnson.
No. 12 Forest Hills 73, Central Academy 31: Jai Rorie and Nas Tyson had 12 points and Jamarius Coffie 10 in an easy win for Forest Hills (15-3, 2-1 Rocky River) over Central (2-13, 0-3). Forest Hills led 21-6 after the first quarter and 52-18 at half.
Piedmont 67, Anson 48: Tanner Hucks had a career-high 12 points and six assists as Piedmont (13-6, 4-1 Southern Carolina) won easily. Hunter Tyson had 29 points, 12 rebounds for Piedmont. Zach Alderson had 18 for Anson.
Statesville Christian 83 North Hills Christian 44: in his first game back from injury, 6-5 freshman Christian Bailey had 12 points and 13 rebounds in three quarters. Bailey had missed the past four games. Teammate Brennan Settle had a huge game -- 28 points, six rebounds, four steals.
United Faith 73, Victory Christian 70: Jalen Knight had 23 points, Jason Thompson had 16 points, nine rebounds and KC Hankton had 11 points and seven rebounds as United Faith got a narrow win. Victory Christian outscored the Falcons 17-9 as it tried to rally in the fourth quarter. Raf Jenkins had nine points, nine assists for United Faith.
West Mecklenburg 52, Ardrey Kell 51: West Meck got a tip-in at the buzzer to win after Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay hit a 3 with five seconds left to give his team (10-7, 5-2) a lead. Kasanganay finished with 23 points. Christian Pickens was 8-for-8 from the free throw line and had 10 for the Knights. West Meck (5-12, 3-4) got 23 from Dyami Brown in the upset.
Saturday’s Schedule
Asheville School at Charlotte Country Day (Girls, 1, Boys 2:30)
Comenius vs. Charlotte United Christian (at Time Warner Cable Arena) (Boys), 3:30
Hibriten at East Lincoln (Girls 2; Boys 3)
Hickory Grove at Union Academy (Girls 3:30; Boys 5)
North Gaston at Lincolnton (Boys), 5:30
Statesville Christian at Northside Christian (Girls 2:30, Boys 4)
York Prep at Mount Zion Academy (Girls), 3:30
