Female wrestler enjoys success against boys, calls on martial arts training

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes Pause

1:22 Mermaids swim in Charlotte pool

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

0:58 Hornets guard Kemba Walker on NBA All-Star Game

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington