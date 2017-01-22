High School Sports

January 22, 2017 5:59 PM

Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule Jan. 23-28

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, January 23

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at A.L. Brown

Covenant Classical at Carolina International

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Hough at Mooresville

Legacy Charter at Comenius

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Myers Park at Independence

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Salem Baptist Day at Davidson Day

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

West Lincoln at Bandys

Tuesday, January 24

Alexander Central at North Iredell

Burlington Christian at Davidson Day (Girls)

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Cherryville at Piedmont Charter

Chester at Indian Land

Christ the King at United Faith

Clover at Boiling Springs

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian Cox Mill at South Rowan East Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

East Rowan at Hickory Ridge

Gaston Christian at Concord First Assembly

Grace Academy at Comenius

Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian

Hickory Grove at Northside Christian

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Monroe at Forest Hills

Mooresville at North Lincoln

Nation Ford at Fort Mill

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Parkwood at Central Academy

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Rock Hill at Northwestern

South Iredell at West Iredell

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

South Point at Hunter Huss

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

Statesville at Lake Norman

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

Sugar Creek Charter at Langtree

Sun Valley at Anson County

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

University Christian at Woodlawn School

Victory Christian at Carmel Christian

Walnut Grove Christian at York Prep (Boys)

Weddington at Cuthbertson

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Wednesday, January 25

Bradford Prep vs. Carolina International (at Queens University)

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Central Pageland at Union Academy

Crest at Ashbrook

Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day (Boys)

East Gaston at North Gaston

East Rowan at Cox Mill

Garinger at Rocky River

Harding at Charlotte Catholic

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Independence at Porter Ridge

Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys)

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville

Lincolnton at Forestview

Monroe at Porter Ridge

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Myers Park at Hough

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City

Northwestern at Gaffney

South Mecklenburg at Berry

Statesville at West Iredell

Vance at A.L. Brown

West Mecklenburg at Providence

Thursday, January 26

Burns at Hunter Huss

Carolina International at Piedmont Classical

Comenius at Walnut Grove Christian (Boys)

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Lewisville at Indian Land

North Hills Christian at Carmel Christian

Providence Day vs. Lone Peak (Utah) (in Montverde Academy Invitational (FL)) (Boys)

Sugar Creek Charter at Arborbrook Christian

Queens Grant at North Stanly

West Stanly at Central Academy

York Prep at Buford (Girls)

Friday, January 27

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Ashbrook at South Point

Bandys at Lincolnton

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln

Carmel Christian at United Faith

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep

Christ the King at Victory Christian

Comenius at York Prep

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Cox Mill at Concord

Cuthbertson at Anson County

East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Forestview at North Gaston

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Gaston Day at Concord First Assembly

Grace Academy at Charlotte United Christian

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hunter Huss at East Gaston

Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lancaster at York

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Mallard Creek at Hough

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Monroe at Central Academy

Myers Park at Butler

North Iredell at Statesville

North Lincoln at Alexander Central

Northside Christian at Westminster Catawba

Northwestern at Clover

Olympic at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at West Stanly

Piedmont at Sun Valley

Piedmont Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Providence at Berry

Providence Day in Montverde Academy Invitational (FL) (Boys)

Ridge View at South Pointe (SC)

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

South Stanly at Queens Grant

Statesville Christian at Woodlawn School

Stuart Cramer at Lake Norman Charter

Union Academy at Albemarle

West Charlotte at Vance

West Iredell at Mooresville

West Lincoln at Newton Conover

West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Saturday, January 28

Covenant Day at Hickory Grove (Girls 5:30; Boys 7)

Gaffney at South Pointe (SC), 3:30

Providence Day in Montverde Academy Invitational (FL) (Boys)

--JAY EDWARDS

