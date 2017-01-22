South Mecklenburg captures boys, girls SoMeck 8 swim championships

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!" Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:58 Hornets guard Kemba Walker on NBA All-Star Game

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte