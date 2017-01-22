This week’s top HS basketball games: days after teammate passes, Olympic faces tough tests

Cannon School (13-11, 2-2 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (8-11, 3-2), Tues, 7:30: Latin has won eight of its last nine games and has gotten itself back into playoff contention. Both teams still hold real league hopes, but after Tuesday’s game, only one team will keep them. Cannon has lost two straight.
East Lincoln (10-6, 6-2 Southern District 7) at Lincolnton (12-1, 7-1), Tues, 7:30: Sage Surratt of Lincolnton had 51 points Saturday against North Gaston, warming up to face the school he played for the past three seasons and helped lead to two state titles. Lincolnton has won three straight and trails West Caldwell (13-3, 8-0) in the league standings. East Lincoln hunts a fourth straight win that would bring it closer to the league lead.
Hopewell girls (14-4, 5-2 MECKA) at Mallard Creek (17-0, 7-0), Wed, 6: If anyone is going to catch Mallard Creek, it must start here. Hopewell was upset by rival Hough Friday to drop two games behind the Mavericks. Hough, which has won eight start, hosts Mallard Creek Friday.
Olympic (9-6, 7-0 SoMeck 8) at Ardrey Kell (10-7, 5-2), Wed, 7:30: This willl be Olympic’s first game since 6-3 sophomore wing Aaron Barker passed away suddenly Saturday. The Trojans lead Ardrey Kell and Charlotte Catholic (9-8, 5-2) by two games. Olympic visits Charlotte Catholic Friday.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Alexander Central at North Iredell
Burlington Christian at Davidson Day (Girls)
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Cherryville at Piedmont Charter
Chester at Indian Land
Christ the King at United Faith
Clover at Boiling Springs
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Cox Mill at South Rowan
East Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
East Rowan at Hickory Ridge
Gaston Christian at Concord First Assembly
Grace Academy at Comenius
Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian
Hickory Grove at Northside Christian
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Monroe at Forest Hills
Mooresville at North Lincoln
Nation Ford at Fort Mill
North Gaston at Ashbrook
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Parkwood at Central Academy
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Rock Hill at Northwestern
South Iredell at West Iredell
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day
South Point at Hunter Huss
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View
Statesville at Lake Norman
Stuart Cramer at Forestview
Sugar Creek Charter at Langtree
Sun Valley at Anson County
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
University Christian at Woodlawn School
Victory Christian at Carmel Christian
Walnut Grove Christian at York Prep (Boys)
Weddington at Cuthbertson
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
