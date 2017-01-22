High School Sports

January 22, 2017 7:49 PM

This week’s top HS basketball games: days after teammate passes, Olympic faces tough tests

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Cannon School (13-11, 2-2 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (8-11, 3-2), Tues, 7:30: Latin has won eight of its last nine games and has gotten itself back into playoff contention. Both teams still hold real league hopes, but after Tuesday’s game, only one team will keep them. Cannon has lost two straight.

East Lincoln (10-6, 6-2 Southern District 7) at Lincolnton (12-1, 7-1), Tues, 7:30: Sage Surratt of Lincolnton had 51 points Saturday against North Gaston, warming up to face the school he played for the past three seasons and helped lead to two state titles. Lincolnton has won three straight and trails West Caldwell (13-3, 8-0) in the league standings. East Lincoln hunts a fourth straight win that would bring it closer to the league lead.

Hopewell girls (14-4, 5-2 MECKA) at Mallard Creek (17-0, 7-0), Wed, 6: If anyone is going to catch Mallard Creek, it must start here. Hopewell was upset by rival Hough Friday to drop two games behind the Mavericks. Hough, which has won eight start, hosts Mallard Creek Friday.

Olympic (9-6, 7-0 SoMeck 8) at Ardrey Kell (10-7, 5-2), Wed, 7:30: This willl be Olympic’s first game since 6-3 sophomore wing Aaron Barker passed away suddenly Saturday. The Trojans lead Ardrey Kell and Charlotte Catholic (9-8, 5-2) by two games. Olympic visits Charlotte Catholic Friday.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Alexander Central at North Iredell

Burlington Christian at Davidson Day (Girls)

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Cherryville at Piedmont Charter

Chester at Indian Land

Christ the King at United Faith

Clover at Boiling Springs

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Cox Mill at South Rowan

East Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

East Rowan at Hickory Ridge

Gaston Christian at Concord First Assembly

Grace Academy at Comenius

Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian

Hickory Grove at Northside Christian

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Monroe at Forest Hills

Mooresville at North Lincoln

Nation Ford at Fort Mill

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Parkwood at Central Academy

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Rock Hill at Northwestern

South Iredell at West Iredell

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

South Point at Hunter Huss

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

Statesville at Lake Norman

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

Sugar Creek Charter at Langtree

Sun Valley at Anson County

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

University Christian at Woodlawn School

Victory Christian at Carmel Christian

Walnut Grove Christian at York Prep (Boys)

Weddington at Cuthbertson

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

