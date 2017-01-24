HS Roundup: Charlotte Christian to retire Stephen Curry’s jersey Tuesday

Elevator
↑Stephen Curry back home: Curry, the most famous Charlotte Christian grad of them all, returns home for a special jersey retirement ceremony at school. The Knights play Covenant Day at 5:30 Tuesday. The game is sold out but can be streamed at this link
↑Charlotte Country Day coach Dwayne Cherry: recovering from a viral illness that has kept him out of several games. Cherry, who was also in a serious car accident late last year, said he hoped to return as early as this week.
↑Destiny Benson, Lake Norman Charter girls: career-high 15 points in a 50-18 win over South Point Monday.
↑Aaron Barker, Olympic High: a fundraising effort has started to benefit the family of Baker, a 6-foot-3 Trojans sophomore who died suddenly Saturday after practice. More than 300 area youth players and students gathered to honor him at a South Charlotte YMCA Sunday (story here).
Monday’s #BIG5 Performers
Robert Bonar, Victor Tshinoa, Independence: In a 94-60 win over Myers Park -- which Independence led 52-17 at halftime -- Bonar had 28 points, seven assists and four steals. Tshinoa had 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg girls: career-high 21 points, 10 rebounds in a 69-41 win over Providence. South Meck (11-7, 5-3 SoMeck) ended a two-game losing streak.
Trey Kloiber, Charlotte Catholic: shot 8-of-11 from 3-point range and had 27 points in a 58-39 win over Ardrey Kell.
Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord: One day after switching his football commitment from South Carolina and Florida State, the Concord star had 20 points -- courtesy on eight dunks -- as the Spiders whipped arch rival AL Brown 72-47.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 27 points, eight rebounds, six blocks in a 59-41 win over Providence.
Monday’s Roundup
Ardrey Kell 50, Charlotte Catholic 32: The Knights (13-5, 7-1 SoMeck 8) got 17 points from Deniyah Lutz, 10 from D’Shara Booker and won easily, limiting Catholic (9-9, 5-3) to 13 first half points. Charlotte Catholic’s Lorelei Roper had 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals.
Central Cabarrus girls 66, Northwest Cabarrus 23: Mahaley Holit had 25 points, three steals, three assists and three rebounds in an easy win. Kasey Rowden had 10 points and Elanna Peay had six points and 12 rebounds. Holit is now 31 points away from Central Cabarrus’ all-time boys and girls combined scoring mark of 1,789 points held by Anthony Harris. Peay needs nine rebounds for 1,000 in her career.
Davidson Day School 63, Salem Baptist 46: Parker Tompkins had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Maya Caldwell had 24 points in an easy win. Hannah Barr had 18 points for Salem Baptist.
Gaston Day 92, Northside Christian 64: Gaston Day led 25-9 after the first quarter and won easily. Quan McCluney (24 points, eight rebounds, two assists), Nate Hinton (21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists), MJ Armstrong (18 points, three rebounds) and Brandon Reeves (17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals) had strong games for the Spartans. Northside got 28 from Jason Tate and 13 each from Jon Hicklin and Jaden Seymour.
Lake Norman Charter 71, South Point 56: Troy Cracknell had 22 points in the win. It was his fourth straight game of at least 20 points. Grayson Hickert got his eighth double-double of the season and is averaging a double-double (16.4 points, 10 rebounds). Also in the game, Connor Reed became the first player in school history to make 100 career 3-point shots.
Metrolina Christian girls 53, Gaston Christian 48: Bella Sheprow had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win. She had 11 fourth quarter points. Hanna Bonisa had 28 for Gaston Christian and Kaitlyn McEown added 11.
