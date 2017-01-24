Former West Meck football coach Jeff Caldwell takes Garinger job

Former West Mecklenburg football coach Jeff Caldwell is the new head coach at Garinger High School.
Caldwell resigned as Hawks coach after the 2015 season. He was 31-39 in six years at West. In the 2012 and 2013, his Hawks won nine games each. That was the first time West Meck had posted back-to-back winning seasons in 15 years. In 2012, Caldwell led the Hawks to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1989.
Caldwell produced two winning seasons in his six years at West Meck. In the 11 years before he arrived, West Meck had three.
At Garinger, he’ll face a tough task. Known as a player-friendly coach, Caldwell must change the culture at a program that has lost 52 straight games and not had a winning season since 2010. Since the 2010 season, Garinger has had four coaches. None have lasted more than two seasons.
The Wildcats’ last win was on the final game of the 2011 season. Garinger beat Harding 16-14.
Comments