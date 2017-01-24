Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: Northside Christian, Eleah Parker, take down Hickory Grove

The Elevator
↓Injuries: Weddington lost star forward Remi Roberts for Tuesday’s game with Cuthbertson after she suffered a concussion last week. Without her, Weddington, No. 10 in the Sweet 16, was upset 51-35. Erin Addison had 12 for Weddington (13-5, 4-1), which had its lowest point total of the season. Lillian Anderson had 17 for Cuthbertson (14-5, 3-3).
↑Covenant Day defense: Held Charlotte Christian to four points in first half of a 37-17 win.
↑Elanna Peay, Central Cabarrus: 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals in a 53-33 win over Concord. She grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the game. Mahaley Holit had 12 points and seven steals.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Carrie Barnett, Carmel Christian: 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and three assists in a 61-33 win over Victory Christian. Christiana McLean had 15 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day: 27 points, seven rebounds, seven assists in a 60-36 win over The Burlington School. Caldwell is a Georgia recruit. Teammate Parker Tompkins had 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Anika Riley added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: Clark, an eighth grader, had 31 points, 12 steals, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 77-34 win over SouthLake Christian. King, a sophomore, had 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five blocks.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 28 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks in a 51-48 win over Hickory Grove.
Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: 18 points, 14 rebounds in a 44-16 win over Cannon School.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 3 Providence Day 62, Charlotte Country Day 21: Providence Day won its 101st straight CISAA conference game behind 22 points from Janelle Bailey, 13 from Kennedy Boyd and 10 from Emilie Smith. The Chargers are 18-3 overall, 5-0 in league. Country Day (9-9, 3-2) got eight points from Grace Gach.
Covenant Day 37, Charlotte Christian 17: Sarah Billiard had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in an easy win.
East Lincoln 64, Lincolnton 56: Caira McLean had 21 points, 12 rebounds in a win for East Lincoln (12-5, 7-2) over its arch rival. Teammates Eboni Tinsley (17 points, three steals, three assists) and Destiny Johnson (15 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals, five assists) had big games. Lincolnton (9-6, 6-3) got 12 each from Cita Banks and Mikayla Dyson.
Sun Valley 59, Anson Senior 52: With Weddington being upset by Cuthbertson, Sun Valley (15-5, 5-1) took over first place in the Southern Carolina conference. Amanda Cherry and Karli Mason had 16 each for Sun Valley (15-5, 5-1). Ellie Johnson added 13. Calvina Bennett had 19 for Anson.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Bradford Prep vs. Carolina International (at Queens University)
Butler at East Mecklenburg
Central Pageland at Union Academy
Crest at Ashbrook
Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day (Boys)
East Gaston at North Gaston
East Rowan at Cox Mill
Garinger at Rocky River
Harding at Charlotte Catholic
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Independence at Porter Ridge
Liberty Heights at Comenius (Boys)
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Lincolnton at Forestview
Monroe at Porter Ridge
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Myers Park at Hough
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City
Northwestern at Gaffney
South Mecklenburg at Berry
Statesville at West Iredell
Vance at A.L. Brown
West Mecklenburg at Providence
