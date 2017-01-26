Wednesday’s girls’ high school basketball summaries

ARDREY KELL 55, OLYMPIC 41
Olympic 12 13 10 6 -- 41
Providence 12 19 17 7 -- 55
Olympic 41 -- Ariana Smith 14, Jayla LeFlore 7, Cat Powell 7
Providence 55 -- Lutz 22, Muhammad 13
Records: Olympic 3-8 (1-7)
BUTLER 61, EAST MECK 40
EM: 4 4 13 19 :40
BH: 16 24 10 11: 61
EM: Staley 4; Davis 8; Irions 6; Harris 2; Morgan Kelson 12; Hardin 5; Smalls 3
BH: Schofield 2; Lewis 3;Drummond 3; Sutton 2;Bryant 8; Renee Kennedy 14; Meghan Flowers 16;Dixon 5; Thompson 8
COX MILL 49, EAST ROWAN 22
Cox Mill. 12. 13. 17. 7
East Rowan 6. 7. 7. 2
Cox Mill - Maddy Rinkus 18; Barker 9; Tillery 7; Gonzalez 5; Sondrini 3; Holmes 3; Andrikanich 2; Coley 2
East Rowan- Houoe 11; Winford 5; Harrison 2; Shafer 2; Trexler 1; Harrison 1
Records: Cox Mill 7-11 (6-7 SPC)
HARDING 60, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 53
Harding 11 15 12 22 -- 60
Catholic 11 9 10 23 -- 53
Harding 60 -- Shameka McNeil 29, Shareka McNeil 26, Jones 2, White 2, Morgan 1
Catholic 53 -- Kristal Mainsah 16, Lorelei Roper 14, Dymock 6, Dupre' 6, Bertolina 5, Ullius 2, Flesch 2
Records: Catholic 9-10, 5-4; Harding 10-7, 4-4
HOUGH 42, MYERS PARK 41
Hough - 9 4 12 17
Myers Park - 7 9 11 14
Hough - Hailey Gipson 11, Lauren Stokes 12, Gianikos 5, Leone 5, Alquiza 9
Myers Park - K. Funderburk 16, Zuyus 5, M. Haire 7, Dorton 8, Shie 3, Owens 2
INDEPENDENCE 49, PORTER RIDGE 38
PR – 4 13 8 13 -- 38
Indy – 10 5 15 19 -- 49
PR – West 2, Petrini 18, Taylor 4, Spence 6, Warren 5, Reed 3
Indy – Wilson 4, Reid 15, Anderson 6, Pawder 5, DeLoche 9, Esquuivel 1, Smith 9
MALLARD CREEK 47, HOPEWELL 32
Mallard Creek 11 15 11 10 -- 47
Hopewell 8 5 9 10 -- 32
MALLARD CREEK 42-- Sanders 6, Davis 2, Richardson 9, Dazia Lawrence 20, Smith 7, Price 3
Hopewell -- Mills 7, Thames 6, Bradford 2, L. Brown 6, R. Brown 2, Gibbons 7, Duncan 2
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 59, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 29
MICS 11 12 22 15 59
CDS 9 5 8 7 29
Highlights: Freshman guard Aniya Finger lead with 15 points, 6 offensive and 3 defensive rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists; Senior guard Asia Washington also lead with 15 points and 3 steals.; Senior forward Allana Stewart had 12 points, 3 deflection and 2 steals; Sophomore Khalia Byers had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
NORTH MECKLENBURG 53, WEST CHARLOTTE 45
North Meck 12 16 13 12 53
West Charlotte 13 10 12 10 45
North Meck (53) : D.Haywood 21 , M. Dunlap 10 , M.Moser 6, C. Lewis 5 , N. Smith 3 , S. Vance 3 , J. Wilson 2 , N. Dunlap 2 , E. Moser 1.
West Charlotte ( 45 ) : Tykema Nesbit 17 , Tatyana Thompson 12 , Kamiah Moore 11 , D. China 3 , M. Brown 2 .
PROVIDENCE 44 WEST MECK 37
Providence 12 8 5 19 – 44
West Meck 7 5 9 16 -- 37
Providence 44 – Jay Jay Askew 20, Lili Bowen 10, Grace Shires 10, Cameron Mulkey 4
West Meck 37 - Washington 18, Jackson 2, Thompson10, Horne 3, Reynolds-Grier 3, Brooks 1
Records: Providence 5-14, 2-7 conference
LINCOLN CHARTER 55, CHERRYVILLE 32
LCS: 16 6 18 15 - 55
CHS: 4 5 9 14 -32
Leading Scorers for LCS: Felicity Fields: 15 pts, 7 rebounds; Jasmyne Campbell: 12 pts
ROCKY RIVER 68, GARINGER 31
Garinger 5 10 6 10 - 31
Rocky River 28 15 19 6 - 68
Garinger (31) -
Rocky River (68) - Andreasia Alexander 26, Ariana Nance 17, Courtney Meadows 12, Tart 5, Patterson 4, Jallah 2, Cooper 2
RECORDS: Garinger 2-14, 2-6 Rocky River 14-6, 6-1
