Wednesday’s high school roundup: Independence overwhelms Porter Ridge

Elevator
↑Mallard Creek: Mavericks (13-5, 5-3 MECKA) won their 10th straight game Wednesday, beating Hopewell 57-52
↑Olympic shooting and Olympic crowd: honoring the memory of sophomore Aaron Barker, who died Saturday, the Trojans fans turned out strong at Ardrey Kell and played what Ardrey Kell coach Mike Craft called “inspired basketball.” The Trojans made 12 3-point shots in a win and had tears in their eyes, collectively, when the win was over. Said Craft: “It was an incredible tribute to Aaron.”
↑Mooresville offense: Blue Devils scored 66 points in the middle two quarters of a 103-71 win over North Lincoln. Seth Welch (22 points), Noah Allen (18), Jay Davis (15) and Griffin White (14) did the heavy lifting on a night when Mooresville averaged 3.2 points per minute.
↑Kyanna Morgan, Vance girls: 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 48-46 win over AL Brown. Brown’s Shemaya Stanback had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
↑Shameka and Shareka McNeill, Harding: 55 combined points in 60-53 win over Charlotte Catholic.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: made 5-of-8 3-point shots in an 82-53 win over Cherryville. Gabriel finished with 22 points, seven rebounds for Lincoln Charter (18-2, 12-0).
Justyn Hamilton, Matthew Statile, Independence: Hamilton had 21 points, 13 rebounds and a block in Wednesday’s 99-69 win over Porter Ridge. Statile had 28 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: Led his team to a 77-60 win over Mountain Island Charter. CSD (14-5, 10-1) won its seventh straight game. Knox led all scorers with 24 points and became the first player in school history to score 1,000 for a career.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 40 points in an 81-58 win over Forestview. In his last three games, Surratt has scored 134 points. With three straight games with 40 or more points, Surratt is tied for second in N.C. High School Athletic Association history (the record is four straight 40-point games). Unofficially, for his career, he has 2,562 points, which ranks No. 7 in NCHSAA history. In front of him is former North Carolina star Donald Williams of Garner High (2,574 points).
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: Fourth triple-double of the season in a 64-49 win over Berry: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 12 blocks. Teammate Paul Hudson added 11 points, eight rebounds, five blocks.
Wednesday’s Roundup
Ardrey Kell girls 55, Olympic 41: Deniyah Lutz had 22 points, 10 rebounds, five steals for the Knights (14-5, 8-1 SoMeck). Journey Muhammad had 13 points, five steals.
Independence 99, Porter Ridge 69: Independence (16-4, 7-1) won its fourth straight game, jumping out to a 28-15 first quarter lead on Porter Ridge (7-9, 2-5) and not looking back. The Patriots led 51-32 at halftime. Chea Johnson and Jordan Mobley had 11 each for Indy. Grayson McCall and Jide Huntley had 15 each for Porter Ridge.
Mallard Creek girls 47, Hopewell 32: Dazia Lawrence had 20 points and eight rebounds as Kay’lla Richardson had nine points and nine blocks. Mallard Creek (18-0, 8-0 MECKA) has a two-game lead over Hough (15-3, 5-2) for first place. Hopewell (14-5, 5-3) is in third.
North Mecklenburg 54, West Charlotte 49: The Vikings (14-3, 5-2) won a tight game on the road at rival West Charlotte. The game was stopped and called with 4.5 seconds left when a small commotion erupted in the stands. Jae’Lyn Withers led North with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Lowery had 11 points and 11 rebounds and junior point guard Vaud Worthy had six points, five rebounds and six assists. North trails Vance by one game in league standings. Melvin Huntley had 13 for West Charlotte.
Olympic 65, Ardrey Kell 43: Playing their first game since sophomore forward Aaron Barker suddenly passed away Saturday, the Trojans played an emotional, efficient game on the road. Olympic held Ardrey Kell to 15 points in the first half. Jalen Harris had 17 for Olympic. Jaylen McGill, who lost his father to cancer last year, had 16, and Jordan Chambers had 15. Olympic (10-6, 8-0 SoMeck) leads the SoMeck conference by two games in the loss column over second place Charlotte Catholic.
Providence girls 44, West Mecklenburg 37: Providence Jay Jay Askew had 20 points and 15 rebounds plus four steals to spark the win. Lili Bowen scored nine of her 10 points in the fourth quarter in the win for Providence (5-14, 2-7 SoMeck).
Vance 84, AL Brown 52: Vance won easily to remain in first place in the MECKA. Cam Hamilton had 17 points, six assists and Ty Rabouin added 13 points and six rebounds. Vance led 48-24 at halftime.
