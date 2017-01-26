High School Sports

January 26, 2017 3:53 PM

Friday’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Ashbrook at South Point

Bandys at Lincolnton

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln

Carmel Christian at United Faith

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep

Christ the King at Victory Christian

Comenius at York Prep Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Cox Mill at Concord

Cuthbertson at Anson County

East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Forestview at North Gaston

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Gaston Day at Concord First Assembly

Grace Academy at Charlotte United Christian

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hunter Huss at East Gaston

Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lancaster at York

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Mallard Creek at Hough

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Monroe at Central Academy

Myers Park at Butler

North Iredell at Statesville

North Lincoln at Alexander Central

Northside Christian at Westminster Catawba

Northwestern at Clover

Olympic at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at West Stanly

Piedmont at Sun Valley

Piedmont Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Providence at Berry

Providence Day vs Montverde (Fla) or Lehigh at Montverde Academy Invitational (FL) (Boys)

Ridge View at South Pointe (SC)

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg

South Stanly at Queens Grant

Statesville Christian at Woodlawn School

Stuart Cramer at Lake Norman Charter

Union Academy at Albemarle

West Charlotte at Vance

West Iredell at Mooresville

West Lincoln at Newton Conover

West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

