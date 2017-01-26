Friday’s Charlotte-area high school games to watch

Olympic at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30 p.m.: Olympic beat Ardrey Kell Wednesday in the Trojans’ first game since sophomore forward Aaron Barker passed away suddenly Saturday. Olympic (10-6, 8-0 SoMeck) has a near two-game lead over Charlotte Catholic (11-8, 7-2) and has an awful lot to play for. Olympic has won four in a row. Catholic has won six straight to get into contention for a league title.
Concord Robinson at Hickory Ridge, 7:30 p.m.: Expect a sold-out gym in Cabarrus County for this rivalry game. Robinson (12-5, 9-3 South Piedmont) has won four straight and is just behind West Rowan (13-4, 9-2) for third place in a hotly contested title race. Hickory Ridge (13-4, 10-2) is just behind first-place Cox Mill (13-4, 10-2). This one is big.
Carmel Christian at United Faith, 7:30 p.m.: Carmel (14-4, 7-0) leads the Southern Piedmont by one game over United Faith (20-2, 7-1). And both teams are hot. Carmel has won four in a row for first-year coach Byron Dinkins. United Faith has won 10 in a row for first-year coach Josh Coley, who coached at Carmel a year ago. Carmel beat United Faith 66-63 at home in December.
Comments