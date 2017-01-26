Three new teams join Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll

Earlier this week, the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll got a big shakeup with three new teams entering the rankings.
Now, the boys are doing the same.
Three teams are new to the poll this week: No. 13 Lake Norman, No. 14 Rocky River and No. 16 Lake Norman Charter.
All three teams are playing well. Lake Norman has won six straight; Rocky River has won two straight; and Lake Norman Charter has won five in a row.
Up top, there was a lot of shakeup as many top 10 teams fell.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball Poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
20-0
1
2.
Vance (4A)
17-2
2
3.
Independence (4A)
16-4
5
4.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
15-3
6
5.
Providence Day (IND)
18-8
3
6.
Mallard Creek (4A)
13-5
7
7.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
18-5
4
8.
Concord Robinson (3A)
12-5
8
9.
Cox Mill (3A)
14-5
9
10.
Lincolnton (2A)
13-1
11
11.
Forest Hills (2A)
16-3
12
12.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
13-4
14
13.
Lake Norman (4A)
13-5
NR
14.
Rocky River (4A)
14-6
NR
15.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
18-2
15
16.
Lake Norman Charter (2A)
13-5
NR
Dropped out: Weddington (3A, 12-7); Fort Mill (5A, 14-5); Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 8-6). Also receiving consideration: Community School of Davidson (1A, 14-5); Olympic (4A, 10-6); Bessemer City (1A, 14-4)
Comments