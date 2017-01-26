High School Sports

Three new teams join Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys’ basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Earlier this week, the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll got a big shakeup with three new teams entering the rankings.

Now, the boys are doing the same.

Three teams are new to the poll this week: No. 13 Lake Norman, No. 14 Rocky River and No. 16 Lake Norman Charter.

All three teams are playing well. Lake Norman has won six straight; Rocky River has won two straight; and Lake Norman Charter has won five in a row.

Up top, there was a lot of shakeup as many top 10 teams fell.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball Poll

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Butler (4A)

20-0

1

2.

Vance (4A)

17-2

2

3.

Independence (4A)

16-4

5

4.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

15-3

6

5.

Providence Day (IND)

18-8

3

6.

Mallard Creek (4A)

13-5

7

7.

Charlotte Christian (IND)

18-5

4

8.

Concord Robinson (3A)

12-5

8

9.

Cox Mill (3A)

14-5

9

10.

Lincolnton (2A)

13-1

11

11.

Forest Hills (2A)

16-3

12

12.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

13-4

14

13.

Lake Norman (4A)

13-5

NR

14.

Rocky River (4A)

14-6

NR

15.

Lincoln Charter (1A)

18-2

15

16.

Lake Norman Charter (2A)

13-5

NR

Dropped out: Weddington (3A, 12-7); Fort Mill (5A, 14-5); Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 8-6). Also receiving consideration: Community School of Davidson (1A, 14-5); Olympic (4A, 10-6); Bessemer City (1A, 14-4)

