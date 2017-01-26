Thursday’s HS basketball roundup: Butler to honor former Bulldog and Clemson star Demontez Stitt next week

Elevator
↑Demontez Stitt, Butler/Clemson: Next week, Butler High School will honor Stitt, a former Charlotte Observer player of the year who died suddenly last July at the age of 27. Stitt’s Clemson jersey will be raised to the rafters Friday, Feb. 3 on the Bulldogs’ senior night. Stitt’s younger brother, current Butler star Omega Stitt, is a Bulldogs’ senior guard. He will honored with other Butler seniors.
↑Preston Davis, Independence: Former Patriots center, who won a state championship on Tony Huggins’ 1997 team, picked up his 100th win as a coach at his alma mater Wednesday. Independence beat Porter Ridge.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Carrie Barnett, Camel Christian girls: 19 points, six rebounds, five steals in a 69-19 win over North Hills. Aja Jones had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Dalaney McGuirt had four points and 14 rebounds
Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day girls: Georgia recruit had 22 points, seven assists and four steals in a 68-41 win over Statesville Christian. Parker Tompkins had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four blocks.
Baylee Morton, Parkwood girls: 23 points, 10 rebounds in a 77-30 win over Central Academy. Kennedie Gaither (15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, five steals) also had a strong game.
Zach Prevette, Shawn Morrison Jr., Carmel Christian: In a 95-39 win over North Hills Christian, Prevette had 12 points and 11 rebounds; Morrison had 13 points and five assists.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals in a loss to Lone Peak (UT) at the Montverde Academy Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
Thursday’s Roundup
Davidson Day 52 Statesville Christian 39: Davidson Day outscored Statesville Christian 17-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win. Brendan Settle had 25 for Statesville Christian in the loss. Burns Kollme had 16 to lead Davidson Day and Cyncier Harrison had 14.
Lone Peak (UT) 73, Providence Day 59: Lone Peak (14-3), the No. 2 ranked team in the state of Utah, trailed Providence Day 18-9 in the first quarter after Chargers’ junior guard Trey Wertz scored nine points in the period. But Lone Peak adjusted its defense to slow Wertz and slowly worked to a double-digit lead at the Montverde Academy Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Chargers (18-8) played without junior point guard and leading scorer Devon Dotson (ankle). Freshman John Miralia had 10 for the Chargers.
