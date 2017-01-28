Saturday’s HS Basketball Roundup: Hickory Grove boys, girls sweep Covenant Day

Hickory Grove Christian 44, Covenant Day 39: Covenant Day led 19-11 after the first quarter, but Hickory Grove won a slowdown second quarter 3-2 and the third quarter 19-10 to get an advantage. KJ Freeman had 19 points to lead Hickory Grove (12-10). Chase Dixon had 10 for Covenant Day.
Rainier Beach (WA) 62, Providence Day 51: Providence Day’s boys basketball team, No. 5 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, fell to national power Rainier Beach (WA) in the consolation final of the Montverde (Fla.) Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The Chargers trailed by 14 at halftime, playing without junior point guard Devon Dotson, but rallied to close within one on a Trey Wertz drive. But Rainier Beach (15-4) had too much size and too much talent for a young and shorthanded Providence Day team.
Rainier Beach junior guard Kevin Porter, a PAC-12 recruiting target, led all scorers with 31 points. Isaac Suffren had 18 points, six rebounds and two assists for Providence Day. Wertz had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Providence Day (19-9, 6-0) will face rival Charlotte Christian (19-5, 4-2), No. 7 in the Sweet 16, Tuesday at home.
Hickory Grove Christian girls 51, Covenant Day 48: Hickory Grove’s MaKayla Smith had 26 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists to lead her team to a close win. Hickory Grove improved to 18-4 in the non-conference win. Covenant Day (13-7) got 27 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks from senior Sarah Billiard, a Virginia volleyball recruit.
Mountain Island Charter girls 70, Piedmont Charter 55: Senior Asia Washington had 33 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists in a solid win. Mountain Island led 21-4 after the first quarter and didn’t give up the lead. Freshman Aniya Finger (25 points, six rebounds, two steals) and sophomore Khalia Byers (10 points, four rebounds, two blocks) had strong games for Mountain Island.
