This week’s top high school basketball games 01/31-02/04

Butler girls at Rocky River, Tuesday, 6: Rocky River (15-6, 8-1 Southwestern 4A) has won six straight to gain a one-game lead on Butler (16-5, 7-2). Butler has won 10 straight, so both teams are hot heading into a huge league showdown.
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, Tuesday, 7:30: Providence Day (19-9, 6-0 CISAA) have a two-game lead on Christian (19-5, 4-2) and Cannon (15-11, 4-2) with four games to go. So Providence Day can take a big step towards a fifth straight league title Tuesay. Christian can still win the league by beating the Chargers in one of the county’s top rivalry games, beating Cannon at home Friday, and having Providence Day lose at least one more game.
Vance at Mallard Creek, Tuesday, 7:30: Vance (18-2, 7-1) has a narrow lead on North Meck (16-3, 7-2) in the MECKA conference race. Vance plays at North Meck Friday. Mallard Creek (14-5, 6-3) has won 11 straight to get into third place, and a win Tuesday could get the Mavericks to start thinking legitimately about winning the title.
Cox Mill at Concord Robinson, Wednesday, 7:30: Cox Mill (15-5, 13-1 South Piedmont 3A) is leading the league, ahead of Hickory Ridge (13-5, 10-3) and Robinson (13-5, 10-3). Tuesday’s game will feature the state’s top senior (Robinson point guard Lavar Batts) and the state’s top sophomore (Cox Mill wing Wendell Moore Jr.)
Ardrey Kell girls at Berry, Friday, 6: Ardrey Kell (15-5, 9-1) has won five straight games and leads the SoMeck 8 conference standings, just ahead of Berry (13-3, 7-2) and South Meck (13-7, 7-3).
Comments