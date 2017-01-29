High School Sports

January 29, 2017 11:12 PM

Rocky River, Rock Hill return to Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Rocky River and Rock Hill are back in the Charlotte Observer girls high school basketball Sweet 16 poll this week.

Rocky River (15-6) has won six straight games and is in at No. 13.

Rock Hill (16-4) has won seven straight games. The Bearcats are ranked No. 15.

Unbeaten Mallard Creek and unbeaten Hickory Ridge remain 1-2 in the poll, just ahead of Providence Day. There were some losses among ranked teams that caused a fair bit of shifting this week, too.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

19-0

1

2.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

18-0

2

3.

Providence Day (IND)

18-3

3

4.

Davidson Day (IND)

17-3

5

5.

North Iredell (3A)

19-0

6

6.

Ashbrook (3A)

16-2

9

7.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

15-5

11

8.

Butler (4A)

16-5

12

9.

Hough (4A)

15-4

7

10.

Berry (4A)

13-3

4

11.

Central Cabarrus (3A)

16-3

13

12.

Monroe (2A)

14-2

16

13.

Rocky River (4A)

15-6

NR

14.

Pine Lake Prep (1A)

18-0

14

15.

Rock Hill (5A)

16-4

NR

16.

Weddington (3A)

13-6

10

Dropped out: Hopewell (4A, 14-6); Forestview (3A, 16-4). Also receiving consideration: Sun Valley (3A, 16-5); South Mecklenburg (4A, 13-7); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 12-2); North Mecklenburg (4A, 13-6); East Lincoln (2A, 13-5)

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos