Rocky River, Rock Hill return to Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll

Rocky River and Rock Hill are back in the Charlotte Observer girls high school basketball Sweet 16 poll this week.
Rocky River (15-6) has won six straight games and is in at No. 13.
Rock Hill (16-4) has won seven straight games. The Bearcats are ranked No. 15.
Unbeaten Mallard Creek and unbeaten Hickory Ridge remain 1-2 in the poll, just ahead of Providence Day. There were some losses among ranked teams that caused a fair bit of shifting this week, too.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
19-0
1
2.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
18-0
2
3.
Providence Day (IND)
18-3
3
4.
Davidson Day (IND)
17-3
5
5.
North Iredell (3A)
19-0
6
6.
Ashbrook (3A)
16-2
9
7.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
15-5
11
8.
Butler (4A)
16-5
12
9.
Hough (4A)
15-4
7
10.
Berry (4A)
13-3
4
11.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
16-3
13
12.
Monroe (2A)
14-2
16
13.
Rocky River (4A)
15-6
NR
14.
Pine Lake Prep (1A)
18-0
14
15.
Rock Hill (5A)
16-4
NR
16.
Weddington (3A)
13-6
10
Dropped out: Hopewell (4A, 14-6); Forestview (3A, 16-4). Also receiving consideration: Sun Valley (3A, 16-5); South Mecklenburg (4A, 13-7); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 12-2); North Mecklenburg (4A, 13-6); East Lincoln (2A, 13-5)
