West Charlotte hires Josh Harris as its new head football coach

West Charlotte High athletics director Titus Ivory said the school has named Josh Harris as its new head football coach.
Harris took over the team last season after head coach Daren Hart resigned, followed an 0-5 start, citing lack of support. West Charlotte went 2-4 under Harris to finish the season 2-9. And Harris now permanently takes over a Lions program that has seen hard times since Pete Gilchrist led West Charlotte to the 2006 state championship game.
Ivory thinks, though, that Harris is the right guy to get West Charlotte back on track.
“When I sat down and met with him,” Ivory said, “I liked his vision for the program and where he thought we needed to go. I thought it was a good fit for our school and for our kids.”
Harris will try to rebuild what was once annually one of the state’s top football teams.
From 1972-1999, the Lions had three head coaches: Rudy Abrams, Bruce Hardin and Tom Knotts. They produced 21 winning seasons, six N.C. 4A state championship game appearances and a 1995 state title.
Mike Helms coached in 2000, followed by Pete Gilchrist, who coached from 2001-2006 and reached that N.C. 4A championship game. Since Gilchrist left, however, the Lions have had two winning seasons and eight different coaches.
Harris, the latest, graduated from Hopewell in 2003 and played at Gardner-Webb for two years before transferring and graduating from N.C. A&T. He started coaching in 2010, winning two private school state championships as defensive back coach at Concord First Assembly under former Carolina Panthers star Mike Minter. Harris also coached cornerbacks for two seasons at J.C. Smith.
This is his third school year at West Charlotte.
