Tuesday’s girls HS roundup: Harding upsets Berry; Hickory Grove 3-point star honored

Elevator
↑Rock Hill: Held Clover to four points in the fourth quarter of a 55-30 win. Rikoya Anderson had 17 for Rock Hill (17-4), ranked No. 15 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
↑Bella Sheprow, Caitlyn Logan, Metrolina Christian: 27 points, eight rebounds, six steals, five assists for Sheprow in a 62-45 win over Gaston Christian. Logan added 12 steals, 12 rebounds and 10 points -- a triple-double.
↑Haley Bearden, Hickory Grove: the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooter was honored Friday at halftime of a win over Gaston Christian. Bearden, the school’s only senior, has played varsity since eighth grade and has made 39 3-pointers this season.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg: Gilbert had 20 points, 17 rebounds and three assists in a 59-46 win over Charlotte Catholic. Jadin Gladden had 19 points and Shariah Gaddy had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Sabres.
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 21 points, seven assists and five steals in a 69-46 in a win over South Rowan. Holit broke Anthony Harris’ all-time scoring record. Holit now has 1,845 points. Teammates Elanna Peay (14 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks), Kasey Rowden (17 points) and Jael Miller (12 points, five assists) had strong games.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 28 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks in a 59-42 win over Gaston Day.
Gabby Smith, Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge: In an 86-24 win over Northwest Cabarrus, Smith had 22 points, eight rebounds and made 6-of-6 free throws; Daniel, a sophomore, had 19 points, was 5-for-5 from the free throw line and had eight rebounds and eight steals.
Asia Washington, Mountain Island Charter: 29 points, 11 steals, seven rebounds, four assists in a 56-35 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 8 Butler 58, No. 13 Rocky River 57: Butler (17-5, 8-2) won its 11th straight game and pulled into a tie for the Southwestern 4A lead with Rocky River (15-7, 8-2). Rocky River had a six-game win streak snapped and got 15 points from Andreasia Alexander and 11 from Courtney Meadows. Butler had 14 from Tia Thompson, 13 from Megan Flowers and 10 from Destiny Lewis.
Charlotte Country Day 61, Cannon 26: Grace Gach had her seventh double-double of the season, with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Kennedy Grier added 12 points and five steals. Katie Batten finished with eight points and 12 rebounds for the Bucs, who held Cannon to nine first half points.
Covenant Day 40, Charlotte Latin 35: Sarah Billiard had 16 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and five steals to lead the Lions to the win. Madeline Crumpler had 18 points for Covenant Day (13-9, 5-2) which trails Providence Day by two games in the league title race. Providence Day is at Covenant Day Friday.
Harding 52, No. 10 Berry 51: Shareka McNeill had 30 points and Trinity Thompson had 13 in an upset win over Berry. Berry (13-4, 7-3) fell to third place in the league behind Ardrey Kell (16-5, 10-1) and South Meck (14-7, 8-3). Harding improved to 11-8, 5-5.
Concord First Assembly Academy 54, Westminster Catawba 6: First Assembly (22-4) didn’t allow a point until the fourth quarter. Zaria Wright made 9-of-11 field goal attempts and had 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Shamani Stafford had 11 points.
East Lincoln 62, Newton Conover 57: Destiny Johnson had her 14th double-double of the season in the win, scoring 18 points to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Eboni Tinsley had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. And Caira McClain added 13 points, eight rebounds for East (15-5, 9-2). Newton-Conover (12-9, 8-3) got 19 points from Hannah Stull and 18 from Egypt Finger.
Parkwood 63, Forest Hills 44: Baylee Morton had 21 points in the win. Molly Setliff (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals) and Keneedie Gaither (eight points, six steals) had strong games.
