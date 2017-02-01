Tuesday’s boys’ high school basketball summaries 01.31.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 65, NO. 7 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 62
Charlotte Christian 18 11 15 18 62
Providence Day 19 13 15 18 65
CCS: Peterson 7, Shrader 6, JC Tharrington 18, Mason 6, Bennett 3, Blake Preston 12, BJ Mack 10
PDS: Devon Dotson 25, Trey Wertz 10, isaac Suffren 13, Kyle Wood 13, Muhammad 4
Records: CCS: (19-6 overall, 4-3 CISAA) PDS: (20-9 overall, 7-0 CISAA)
NO. 6 MALLARD CREEK 76, NO. 2 VANCE 69
Mallard Creek 26 9 23 18 -- 76
Vance 13 13 20 22 -- 69
MALLARD CREEK 76 -- Eric Reed 33, Jordan Campbell 19, Demitri Dixon 14, Hamrick 6, Matkins 4
VANCE 69 -- Cam Hamilton 23, Justin Freeman 16, Abraham 8, Rabdulin 8, Beidleman 6, Neal 4, Roberts 4
Records: Mallard Creek (15-5) Conference (7-3); Vance (18-3) Conference (7-2)
NO. 10 LINCOLNTON 71, BUNKER HILL 55
Lincolnton 18 15 19 19 -- 71
Bunker Hill 15 13 15 12 -- 55
Lincolnton 71 - Sage Surratt 22, Robbie Cowie 12, Yung Sherrill 12, Kris Robinson 11, Harris 6, Givens 6 Hoover 2
Bunker Hill 55 - D. Ruff 22, C. Fletcher 15, Cummins 6, Purdue 4, Ramseur 3, Carden 3, Murray 2
Records: Lincolnton 16-1, 10-1
NO. 11 FOREST HILLS 79, PARKWOOD 45
Forest Hills 27 14 19 19 -- 79
PARKWOOD 10 18 8 -- 45
FOREST HILLS --Jai Rorie 23, Nas Tyson 19, Jaleel McLaughlin 12, Barbour 9, Richardson 8, K. Tyson 4, Coffie 4
PARKWOOD --Sannah McGee 14, Lee 7, Thompson 7, Collins 8, Batoson 7, Knight 2
Records: Forest Hills 18-3 (6-1), Parkwood 10-11 (5-2)
NO. 12 HICKORY RIDGE 69, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 62
NW-- 6 11 14 31--62
HR--- 11 19 26 13--69
NW-- A. Hester 22, C. Stafford-Gill 16, Gustave 7, Isom 6, Murdock 5, Hobson 4, Perkins 2
HR--- Wimbish 8, Bell 9, Cottingham 8, Cupples 5, Meertins 7, Thomas 3, Hayles 2, Garner 3, Kirby 2, Leary 5, Carlton 4, Ruggiero 9, Habjanic 4
NO. 15 LINCOLN CHARTER 84, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 69
Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 34, Levontae Knox 23, England 9, Mayfield 8, Gabriel 5, Collonia 5, Wilson, Davis
CSD: Joey Knox 26, Bandon Ellington 15, Konrad Christian 12, Germillia 7 Alexander 2
THE REST
ARDREY KELL 62, PROVIDENCE 30
Ardrey Kell 15 16 17 14 62
Providence 0 4 13 13 30
Ardrey Kell David Kasanganay - 13, Kameron Flynn - 11, Jerod Carrier - 10
Providence Heidt - 19, Schloeder - 3
CANNON SCHOOL 65, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 46
Cannon School 16 13 18 18-- 65
Charlotte Country Day 11 9 14 12 -- 46
Cannon School 65– Philip McKenzie 19, Qon Murphy 15, Hendrix 9, Deveaux 7, Parker 6, Cox 5, Alexander 4
Covenant Day School 37 – DeAngelo Epps 13, McLaurin 9, Tabor 9, Branner 6, Lavitt 4, Rosselle 2
Records: Cannon School 16-10
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 52, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 46
Catholic. 10 15 15 12 - 52
South Meck. 15 17 4 10 - 46
Charlotte Catholic 52 - Trey Kloiber 10, Abate 9, R. Berger 8, B. Berger 9, Scibelli 6, Harkins 6, Robbe 2, Ciccone 2
South Meck 46 - Bryant Thomas 11, Paul Hudson 11, Walker 6, Williams 6, Newkirk 7, Jackson 5
Notes: Bryant Thomas - 11 points, 5 rebounds and 8 blocks
CHRIST THE KING 83, NORTH HILLS CHRISTIAN 49
CTK: 26 22 17 18 - 83
NH: 13 7 10 16 - 49
CTK: Scott Harvey 32, Brian Stanley 18, Matthew Stanley 12, Kuhn 6, Sides 5, Karam 3, Sarno 2, Butterfield 2, Seeling 2, Buchsbaum 1
NH: Dean Gilmore 19, James Houghton 17, Lewis 6, Mitchell 5, Wallace 2
CLOVER 53, NATION FORD 46
Nation Ford 9 15 10 12 46
Clover 13 14 13 13 53
Nation Ford -- Eric Moulds - 11 Khy Smith - 2 Zeb Graham - 5 Doug Miller - 6 Malik Bryant - 18 Wayde Prince - 4
Clover -- Quise Robbins - 15 Andrew White - 7 Aaron Milner - 6 Zach Baker - 6 JD Jacobs - 3 Dre Starr - 8 Hezekiah Massey - 8
Records: Nation Ford 14--6 4 -2; Clover 14 - 5 4--2
CONCORD 87, CARSON 76 OT
Concord 18 20 16 16 17 87
Carson 10 29 12 19 6 76
Concord Nasirildeen 23 Irby 22 O'Neal 14 Lippard 8 Rotan 7 Stowe 5 Threadgill 4
Carson Westbrook 7 White 17 Pough 18 Williams 18 Hairston 15
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 103, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 18
CFA: 44 22 17 20 103
WC: 16 10 7 7 40
CFA: D'wayne Crawford 4, Stephen Edoka 12, Brody Madera 11, Marcelo Coelho 6, Strah Rajic 23, Lazar Popovic 4, Weston Edwards 16, Jaylon Carr 5, Amara Morris 4, Amiri Waddell 18
Westminster Catawba: Pickel 9, Dreel 19, Setzer 2, Long 10
EAST BURKE 56, CREST 51
East Burke 8 15 15 18 -- 56
Crest 9 10 14 18 -- 51
East Burke 56 -- Devin Sechrist 19, Wright 9, McDowell 9, Cook 8, Duckworth 8, Morrison 3
Crest 51 -- Tavian Brintley 22, Hamilton 9, Williams 6, Murray 6, Guest 3, Bullard 3, Craig 2
Records: East Burke 6-14 (4-9 SMAC), Crest 9-11 (5-8 SMAC)
FORT MILL 58, ROCK HILL 57
Fort Mill: 12 13 12 13 8 58
Rock Hill: 6 13 14 17 7 57
Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 17, Ryan DeLuca 14, Jamal White 12, Griffin 6, Grainger 4, McIntyre 3, Patton 2
Rock Hill: Byers 15, Williams 8, McClure 8, Fletcher 7, Busby 7, Crayton 6, Barber 4, Ferguson 2
Records: Fort Mill: 15-5 (3-2)
GASTON DAY 93, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 68
NCA- 12 11 20 25
GDS- 27 19 26 21
NCA- Isaiah Nathaniel 5, Dashawn Caldwell 2, Addison Lawrence 3, Jonathan Hicklin 26, Jaden Seymour 14, Michael McKoy 7, Jason Tate 11
GDS- MJ Armstrong 15, Nate Hinton 19, Quan McCluney 25, Reaglen Miller 3, Brandon Reeves 18, John Crump 7, Demilade Adelekun 6
HICKORY 63, ST. STEPHENS 47
St. Stephens High School 11 17 13 6 -- 47
Hickory 18 16 16 13 -- 63
Hickory: Jaquan Thurman 18, Torey James 13, Cody Young 11, Huitt 7, Bell 5, Freeman 4, Amos 4, Byrd, Greenard
SSHS: Will Shumate 16, Kollin Klingenberg 10, Teague 8, Pyatte 6, Brown 4, Scott 3, Powell, DeSantis, Isenhour, Cline, Bullock, Berlin
Records: Hickory: 16-5 (7-4) SSHS: 10-11 (3-8)
HICKORY GROVE 64, COVENANT DAY 45
Southlake Christian 5, 10, 12, 18 - 45
Hickory Grove 14, 10, 15, 25 - 64
Southlake 45- Deon Haughton 12, Jakob Clark 10, Roberts 4, Fairfax 2, Vanwingerden 7, Monroe 6, Reed 2
Hickory Grove 64- Cartier Jernigan 17, Austin Hadden 14, Freeman 8, Turner 8, Hargett 4, McCreary, L Larson 2, Hinton 2, Similton 2, Holtzclaw 2
Records: Hickory Grove 13-10
Notes: Hickory Grove Boys have won five in a row.
HOUGH 79, AL BROWN 47
Hough - 17 21 17 24- 79
A.L. Brown - 12 6 21 8 - 47
Hough: Cameron Montague 13, Blake Bailey 12, Jibril McCormick 12, Rushing 9, Crawford 6, Praeger 6, Rhodes 6, D. Barnes 4, Sutton 4, Dunton 3, Hill 2
A.L. Brown: Lewis Harris 15, Williamson 6, Jordan 5, Jalen 5, Tobias 4, Josh 3, Lane 3, Keyon 2, Isiah 2
Records: Hough: 10-11 (4-5); AL Brown: 3-12 (1-7)
MARVIN RIDGE 46, SUN VALLEY 45
Sun Valley 14 5 19 7 45
Marvin Ridge 8 13 13 12 46
Sun Valley: Brown 12; Mansfield 10; Finklea 8
Marvin Ridge: C Jones 14 ; B. Carnohan 15 ; J Cardwell 7
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 75, GASTON CHRISTIAN 62
Metrolina 17 14 14 30 75
Gaston 9 13 9 31 62
Metrolina : Barnes 4 Jordan 15 Clark 4 Nelson 15 Johnson 12 shamblin 2 Helms 2 Anderson 16 Dietrich 4 McWhorter 2
Gaston: mcguirt 12 lanier 8 Patterson 17 Gordon 7 venn 3 Chitue 3 Stewart 6 Taylor 4 Burgess 3
MOORESVILLE 83, WEST IREDELL 78
Mooresville 24 19 17 23 -- 83
South Iredell 19 20 18 21 -- 78
Mooresville 83-- Noah Allen 9, Tay Davis 11, Jay Davis 22, Seth Welch 12, Mauney 2, Williams 4, Griffin White 8, Stewart 4 Treye Gunnings 11
South Iredell 78 -- Everhart 12, O'tuel 4, Clark 11, Angle 13, Gaither 5, Liechty 9, Zane Haglan 19, Dowdy 2, Chaaban 2, Hall 1
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 88, THOMAS JEFFERSON 53
Mountain island 24 16 21 25 -- 86
Thomas Jefferson 19 11 12 11 -- 53
Mountain island 78 -- Jalen Thomas 22pt, Jarrett Avinger 14pts 17rbs, Alandon Price 11pts, Harrison Flom 9pts, Javeon Dunn 8pts
Records MICS 10-8 (8-6 in Conference)
OLYMPIC 71, WEST MECKLENBURG 54
Olympic 19 15 19 18 71
West Meck 15 11 11 17 54
Olympic: Henderson 15, McGill 14, Banks 12, J. Harris 9, Taylor 6, Chambers 6, Hawkins 2, Randolph 3, Evans 4
West Meck: Moore 9, Peele 6, Sutton 12, Lockhart 6, Fernan 7, Barringer 2, Thomas 10, Adir 2
QUEENS GRANT 45, GRAY STONE DAY 40
Queen's Grant - 18 10 4 13 - 45
Gray Stone - 8 8 11 13 - 40
Queen's Grant (11-7) - Terron Dixon 18, Jah'Quez Sanders 16, Murphy 5, Westbrook 2, Chapman 2, Cooper 2
Gray Stone (5-13) - McDow 8, Robinson 6, Viscomi 4, Vanhoy 4, Reid 4, Habeeb 3, Hoven 2, Whitesell 2 Casmus 1
SUGAR CREEK CHRISTIAN 40, CHERRYVILLE 36
Cherryville- 6 6 6 12 OT 6 F: 36
Sugar Creek- 9 10 3 8 OT 10 F: 40
Cherryville: Carmyn Bess 16, Gantt 1, Miller 5, Bean 1, Bush 1, Bayleigh Henley 10, Walker 2
Sugar Creek: Slawon 4, Ballard 1, Redfern 5, Shamicah Sturdivant 21, Verene 6, Louissaint 1, Cunningham 2
Records: Sccs (10-7) Cherryville (7-13)
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 82, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN 42
Statesville Christian 11 25 24 22--82
University Christian 15 9 9 9 --42
Statesville Christian 82-- Josh Frye 20, Christian Bailey 16, Luke Johnson 11, Hazien Campbell 10, Brennan Settle 10, Logan Mosley 9, Jordan McCray 3, Chase Hedrick 3
University Christian 42-- Watson 5, Shuford 2, Elluonger 1, Burns 6, Morrow 11, Watson 17
Records: Statesville Christian 19-8; University Christian 4-10
UNITED FAITH 74, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 56
United Faith 17 24 10 23 -- 74
Victory Christian Center 5 15 17 19 -- 56
United Faith 74 -- Jalen Knight 16, Brett Swilling 13, KC Hankton 13, Raf Jenkins 13, Jason Thompson 7, Chris Gilmore 5, Sam Wolfe 5, Bryson Canty 2.
Victory Christian Center 56 -- T. Grier 17, S. Allen 15, T. Baten 9, C. Clark 8, J. Gool 5, P. Gaines 2
Notes: KC Hankton 13pts 11rebs | Raf Jenkins 13pts 6ast | Brett Swilling 13pts 7rebs
WEST CHARLOTTE 82, HOPWELL 62
Hopewell 12|15|16|19
West Charlotte 19|23|17|23
Hopewell: Forney-1, Dixon-13, Cannady-2, M Sherrill-20, Williams-4, S Sherrill-3, Jones-3, Veasley-Johnson-6, Harris-2, Acker-6
West Charlotte: Talley-13, Williams-23, Koonce-13, Ivey-3, Huntley-11, Johnson-17, Reeves-2
WEDDINGTON 71, ANSON SENIOR 44
Weddington 18 17 26 10 - 71
Anson 10 13 7 14 - 44
Weddington: Davidson 2, Timmy Havens 13, Litton 8, Sergeant 5, Applegate 2, Corey Davis 12, Livingston 1, Haughton 4, Ryan Schwieger 21
Anson: Ervin Bennett 13, Dagenhart 5, Ramsuer 6, Gaddy 8, Mclendon 2, Abee 6, Bellamey 4
Records: Weddington 14-7 (6-1)
WOODLAWN SCHOOL 88, LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN 16
Woodlawn 29 18 19 22 - 88
LKN Christian 07 0 05 04 - 16
Woodlawn 88 - Najir Underwood 20, Kevan Nikolich 18, Dylan White 12, James Folds 13, Jesse Jacobson 13, Childers 8, Shepherd 4
LKN Christian 16 - Rainey 8, Crane 3, Cook 2
Notes: Dylan White had 10 rebounds and 4 steals; Najir Underwood finished with 7 assists and 4 steals
Comments