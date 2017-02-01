Tuesday’s boys’ high school roundup: Ardrey Kell smacks rival Providence

Elevator
↑Kyle Wood, Providence Day: with freshman Luke Stankavage out for the season (knee), Wood stepped into the starting lineup and played heavier minutes than normal. Wood, who has started some this season, came up big in a 65-62 win over rival Charlotte Christian in front of a sold-out crowd: a career-high 13 points, on 4-for-6 3-point shooting, plus four assists.
↑Olympic Trojans: Olympic beat West Meck 71-54 Tuesday behind 15 points from junior Marcus Henderson and 14 from senior Jaylan McGill to clinch a share of the SoMeck 8 conference title. The Trojans, led by first-year coach Baronton Terry, are 13-7 overall and 11-0 in conference play with three games to go. Olympic can clinch the outright title at home Friday against South Mecklenburg.
↑Weddington seniors: seven seniors scored 57 points in a 71-44 win over Anson on Senior Night. Ryan Schwieger, a senior heading to Princeton, led Weddington with 21 points.
↑No. 6 Mallard Creek: Mavericks jumped on No. 2 Vance 26-13 after the first quarter and never let up in a 76-69 win. Mallard Creek -- which got 33 points from Eric Reed -- won its 12th straight game and got into real contention for the league title. Vance (18-3, 7-2) and North Meck (16-3, 7-2) are tied for the MECKA conference lead. Mallard Creek (15-5, 7-3) is just behind.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jacob Irby, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord: Irby had 22 points and 20 rebounds in an 87-76 overtime win over Carson. Nasirildeen had 23 points and 15 rebounds.
Levontae Knox, Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter: Knox had 23 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals in an 84-69 win over Community School of Davidson. Shubert had 34 points, five assists. Joey Knox had 26 for Community School, which had an eight-game win streak snapped.
Quan McCluney, Gaston Day: 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal in 93-68 win over Northside Christian on Senior Night. Gaston Day won its 10th straight game. McCluney is a 6-6 junior. Junior Nate Hinton added 19 points, 10 assists and four rebounds, and senior Brandon Reeves had 18 points, five rebounds and two steals. Northside’s Jon Hicklin had 26 points.
Victor Tshiona, Independence: 23 points, 18 rebounds, one assist, one steal one block in a 67-50 win over Garinger.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists in an 82-62 win over Hopewell.
Thursday’s Roundup
No. 5 Providence Day 65, No. 7 Charlotte Christian 62: The Chargers (20-9, 7-0 CISAA) polished off their fifth straight 20-win season and got within one win of at least a share of a fifth straight CISAA conference title. Devon Dotson (25 points, five assists), Wood, Isaac Suffren (13 points, seven rebounds) and Trey Wertz (10 points, seven assists, five rebounds) scored in double figures on a night when coach Brian Field won his 200th game. Providence Day won its 38th straight league game. Christian got 18 points from sophomore point guard JC Tharrington, 12 from Blake Preston and 10 from BJ Mack.
No. 10 Lincolnton 71, Bunker Hill 55: Sage Surratt had 22 points and Robbie Cowan and Yung Sherrill added 12 each as Lincolnton pulled away in the second half. The Wolves (16-1, 10-1) led 33-28 at halftime.
No. 11 Forest Hills 79, Parkwood 45: Jai Rorie made seven 3-point field goals in a 79-45 win over Parkwood. Rorie finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Hunter Huss 61, Lake Norman Charter 60: Hunter Huss (14-6, 9-2 Big South 2A/3A) stayed in the league championship race with a road upset of Lake Norman Charter (14-6, 10-1). Lake Norman Charter had nine of its 13 players out sick with the flu Monday. Starter Connor Reed played with a 102-degree fever and was throwing up before the game. Huss’ Tony Davis made two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to win the game. Lake Norman Charter hadn’t lost a league game in more than a year.
Ardrey Kell 62, Providence 30: David Kasanganay had 13 points and Kameron Flynn had a career-high 11 as the Knights (12-9, 7-4 SoMeck 8) wore down their arch rivals. Jerrod Carrier had 10 points for the Knights and freshman Cedric Gray had a career-high six points and a career-high six rebounds. Ardrey Kell held Providence to no points in the first quarter.
Cannon School 65 , Charlotte Country Day 46: Cannon (15-11, 5-2 CISAA) won despite sitting out starters Jairus Hamilton and Percy Johnson, who were nursing minor injuries. Senior Philip McKenzie had a monster game with 19 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Qon Murphy had 15 points and Zion Hendrix added nine points and seven assists. Cannon is two games behind Providence Day in the league standings with three games left. Cannon hosts Providence Day Tuesday. Country Day -- which was hoping for its first winning season since the 2007-08 season -- fell to 9-15, 1-6. DeAngelo Epps had 13 for the Bucs, who lost their fourth straight and are in danger of missing the playoffs.
Hough 79, AL Brown 47: Hough (10-11, 4-5 MECKA) had lost five of its past six games before a blowout win Tuesday, paced by 13 points from Cameron Montague, 12 from Blake Bailey and 12 from Jibril McCormick. Lewis Harris had 15 for Brown (3-12, 1-7).
North Gaston 71, Stuart Cramer 70: Down 10 with three minutes to play, North Gaston scored the game’s final 11 points to win. Seniors Tommy McNeal (19 points) and Cam Adams (17) led North Gaston. Sophomore Desmond Tate scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Corey Stowe had 23 points to lead Stuart Cramer, which missed two free throws with no time left on the clock.
Piedmont 59, Cuthbertson 46: Piedmont (14-8, 5-3 Southern Carolinas) made 23-of-26 free throws to earn a win over Cuthbertson (10-11, 4-4). Piedmont, which got 20 from Hunter Tyson and 14 from Cam Baucom, outscored Cuthbertson 22-12 in the fourth quarter. Miles Brown and Kyle Boettner had 12 each for Cuthbertson.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Carolina International at South Stanly
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Monroe at Porter Ridge
Myers Park at Mallard Creek
South Point at Ashbrook
Stuart Cramer at East Gaston
West Charlotte at A.L. Brown
