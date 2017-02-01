Charlotte Observer-area college signees, updated 4:11 PM 02.01.17

AL BROWN: Leah Upright (tennis, Pfeiffer); Sherard Sutton (football, Charlotte); Elijah Hall (football, Western Carolina); Zac Williamson (football, Averett); Steven Howie (football, Dodge City)
ASHBROOK: Malik Hyatt (football, Howard)
BUTLER: Christian Dixon (football, Towson); Davis Cheek (football, Elon); Madeline Boles (lacrosse, Mars Hill); Tate Pennington (Baseball, Charlotte); TJ McEvilly (baseball, Southern Wesleyan); Jake Getty (lacrosse, Brevard); George Espina (soccer, Belmont Abbey); Zane Rankin (basketball, Lander); Erin Hundley (volleyball, S.C. State); Dirk Cureton (football, Presbyterian); Kusegi Cureton (football, Lenoir-Rhyne); Nejuan Worthy (football, Highland Community College, Kansas)
CENTRAL CABARRUS: Cam Kepley (baseball, Appalachian State), Mahaley Holit (women’s Basketball, Hampton), Kasey Rowden (softball, Pfeifer), Gavin Canipe (baseball, Monmouth University).
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC: Katy Miller (swimming, Pittsburg); Caitlin Gallagher (lacrosse, Scranton); Keri Kenkel (golf, UNC-Greensboro); Ian Baker (lacrosse, VMI); Meredith Applegate (swimming, Miami, OH); Erin McCullagh (swimming, Navy); Grant Stuckey (tennis, Alabama); Abby Stapleton (soccer, Charlotte); Patrick Siczek (soccer, Radford); Brooks Stockley (soccer, UAB); Ben Brodowicz (football, Butler); Brian Macuga (football, Butler); Jack White (football, Hampden-Sydney); Reid Brant (rugby, Clemson); Jack White (football, Hampden-Syndey)
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Beau Snuggs ( football, Butler University); Bryden Reed ( football, William & Mary College); Cody Bischoff ( Lacrosse, Montreat College); Emma Giller ( Softball, Covenant College); Eva Bower ( soccer, Milligan College)
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY: Blair Boyles (field hockey, Colgate University), Rachel Carroll (women’s tennis, Bucknell University), Shaffer Day (football, Washington & Lee University), Ella Dunn (women’s cross country/track and field, Williams College), Luca Katz (football, Hamilton College), Charles Roselle (football/men’s lacrosse, Middlebury College), Nicholas Tennant (football, Centre College)
CHARLOTTE LATIN: Michael McClelland (wrestling, Davidson); Elizabeth Lancaster (women’s swimming, Auburn); Emily Wise (soccer, Auburn); Conrad Song (lacrosse, Colorado College); Moon Cheong (women’s golf, Dartmouth College); Bates Jones (men’s basketball, Davidson); Eddie Crutchfield (football, United States Military Academy – West Point); Isabelle Sumichrast (field hockey, Syracuse); Camille Kane (field hockey, University of Virginia); Grant Balogh (track & field, Denison); Melvin Rouse (football, Yale); Ikenna Eruchalu (men’s swimming, University of Pennsylvania); Harrison Karp (football, Wesleyan University); Chris Elliott (football, Washington & Lee)
CHERRYVILLE: Tyler Sanders (baseball, Brunswick CC)
CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Jane Donahue (swimming, Penn State); Camryn Frederick (volleyball, Barton College).
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON: Lissi Gordon(soccer, Liberty) Grace Kwiatkowski (soccer, UNC Asheville) Noah McLeod (soccer, Lees McRae) Eliza Robinson (soccer, Middlebury) Cassidy Wheaton (soccer, Anderson)
CONCORD: Hamsah Nasirildeen (football, Florida State); PJ Hall (football, South Carolina, preferred walk on)
CONCORD ROBINSON: Josh dale (football, Pembroke)
COX MILL: Shaal Joseph (football, Alderson Broaddus University)
CUTHBERTSON: Courtney Walker (women’s soccer, Ohio State); Rilee Seering (women’s soccer, UNC-Pembroke); Sarah Moll (women’s soccer, Francis Marion); Anna Kwitkowski (women’s soccer, Anderson)
DAVIDSON DAY: Tommy Lawley (football, United States Naval Academy), Garvin Stewart (football, Centre College), Chase Monroe (football, Wake Forest), Garrett Groulx (football, James Madison), Ryan Titus (football, Wofford), Austin Reeves (football, Virginia Tech)
EAST GASTON: Josh Benfield (baseball, Belmont Abbey)
EAST LINCOLN: Trevor Childers ( Football WCU ), Nate Cureton ( Football Stetson ), Cameron Dollar ( Football UNCC ), Dalton Salerno ( Football Campbell ), Eli Smith ( Football Wingate )
FORESTVIEW: Tramone Duncan (football, Valparaiso; signing Feb. 1)
FORT MILL: AJ Leitten (wrestling, NC State); Jenna Pehowski (swim, University of South Carolina); Kimber Haley (soccer, Clemson); Meredith Christopher (soccer, Elon); Erin Wolfe (soccer, Wofford); Alexis Williams (soccer, Anderson); Aaron Koch (soccer, Gannon University); Brynn Bonner (volleyball, USC Aiken); April Tankersley (volleyball, UNC Pembroke); Ethan Piercy (football, Gardner-Webb); Rachael Stalford (soccer, Converse College); Jordan Markowski (football, Mount Union)
FORT MILL COMENIUS: Kamil Chapman (Basketball, Longwood)
FORT MILL NATION FORD: Kirk Rygol (football, North Greenville University)
GASTON CHRISTIAN: Taylor Hinson (Golf, UNC Asheville); Taylor Williams (Golf, Bryan College)
HARDING: Michael Hudson (football, Hutchinson College); Prince Ngwenah (footall, Campbell); JaQuan Rankins (football, University of Charleston)
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN: Casey Chambers (softball, UVA-Wise); Joe Calhoun (soccer/football, Brevard)
HICKORY HAWKS: David Clark (football, Livingstone); Lance Cook Jr (football, Campbell); Keegan Ruark (football, Campbell)
HOPEWELL: Riley Axe (cross-country, track, UNC-Pembroke); Ashley Whittaker (women’s soccer, Austin Peay); Esco Walker (wrestling, North Idaho St.); Dominic Bertone (baseball, Hartford Community College, Hartford, MD)
HOUGH: Jackson Gibbs (football, UCLA); Andrew Dziuk (football, Eastern Kentucky); Teveen Roux (men’s soccer, San Diego State); Hugh Chatham (men’s soccer, Davidson); Elise Gallo (women’s soccer, Tusculum); Stephanie Westaway (women’s soccer, Samford); Allie Dmytruk (women’s soccer, Florida Institute of Technology); Griffin Buck (men’s lacrosse, Roanoke); Noah Steiner (men’s lacrosse, Berry College); Bailey Parks (track, Roanoke College); Hunter Baker (baseball, NC State); Alex Braun (softball, Emory and Henry); Cameron Derr (softball, Emory and Henry); Grace Detwiler (volleyball, Robert Wesleyan)
HUNTER HUSS: Devin Harrell (football, NC A&T); Kwayvion Griggs (football. St Andrews College, Palmetto Prep); Akeythio Carson (football, Palmetto Prep); Queves Graham (football, Bluefield College)
INDEPENDENCE: Logan Brock (football preferred walk on, Wingate); Xavier Lenear (football, NC Central); Justyn Hamilton (basketball, Temple); Cooper Fandel (baseball, King, TN); Xavier Ramsey (track, Lane College, TN); Glodi Elofa (track, Lane College); Tiffany Reed (track, Lane College)
LAKE NORMAN: Justin Pearo (Football, Campbell Univ.); Skyler Chillson (W Soccer, UNC Asheville)
LINCOLNTON: Donnie Thompson (football, Gardner-Webb); Sage Surratt (football, Wake Forest)
MALLARD CREEK: Keshaun Abel (football, Western Carolina); Chauncey Caldwell (football, NC Central); Eric Douglas (football, South Carolina); Grant Gibson (football, NC State); Deonte Grier (football, Gardner-Webb); Isaac Hampton (football, Miami, OH); Brian Hamrick (football, Fayetteville State); Ryan Jones (football, Oklahoma); Brian Lassiter (football, Eastern Kentucky); Larry Matkins (football, Fayetteville State); Travaris Moore (football, Florida); Jordan Smith (football, Guilford College); Taylor Suber (football, Charlotte); Jacquez Taylor (football, University of Charleston, W Va)
MARVIN RIDGE: Kyle Davis, James Madison University - Football; Emeka Emezie, NC State University - Football; D’Mitri Emmanuel, UNC Charlotte - Football; John Hatala, Fairfield University - Tennis; Rachel Zubrinsky, Brandeis University - Tennis; Grace Lynn-Lato, UNC Wilmington- Soccer
METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Hope Estevez (soccer, St. Andrews University), Caitlyn Logan (soccer, John Brown University), James Decker (baseball, UNC Pembroke); Laurel Sankowski (swimming, Carson Newman)
MONROE: Braxton McLendon (football, Limestone); Dashawn Goings (football, Mars Hill)
MOORESVILLE: Chris Ingram (football, NC State); Donshel Jetton (football, Fayetteville State); Clark Farriss (soccer, Pfeiffer); Ryan James (soccer, Methodist)
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jacorey Alston (football, Lenoir Rhyne)
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER: Aapri Washington (football, Buffalo)
NORTH IREDELL: Megan Allen (women’s basketball, Phifer); Chelsea Henderson (volleyball, Catawba); Katie Rupp (volleyball, CVCC); Emily Willimas (volleyball, CVCC)
NORTH MECKLENBURG: Kevin Buford (Football Marshall); Tre Turner (football, Eastern Kentucky)
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: JT Agosto (baseball, Emory & Henry); Tanner White (baseball, Bryan college); Elijah Fitchue (football, Wingate); Cory Delair (baseball, Oglethorpe University)
OLYMPIC: David Boags (football, St. Andrews); Elias Crawford (football, UNC-Pembroke)
PARKWOOD: Andrew Brantley (football, Davidson); Bailee Morton (softball, App State); Amber Briggs (softball, Pfeiffer); Noah Flash (lacrosse, Lenoir-Rhyne)
PIEDMONT: Tucker Mullis (football, Wingate); Josh Collura (football, Wingate); Alivia McKelvy (women’s soccder, Charlotte)
PROVIDENCE: Drake DeIuliis (football, Virginia Tech); Blake Proehl (football, ECU); Jordan Moody (football, Wingate); Madeline MacPhail (women’s swimming, UNCW); Katherine Davis (women’s swimming, Washington and Lee University); Michael Moosa (women’s swimming Grove City College); Carson Sanocki (women’s swimming, Queens University); Molly McGarry (Womens Soccer, UNC Wilmington); Kate Hickson (Womens Soccer, UNC Charlotte); Abigail Schomburg (Womens Soccer, Appalachian State); Kendall King (Womens Soccer, Eastern Tennessee State)
PROVIDENCE DAY SCHOOL: George Carroll (baseball,Williams College); Jack Giardino (baseball, Washington and Lee University); Max Lahn (baseball, Denison University); Will Madairy (baseball, Macalester College); Abby Scully (girls field hockey, Denison University); Arman Azad (football, Amherst College); Gabe Montgomery (football, Butler University); Morgan Yarborough (girls lacrosse, Denison University); Carson Jones (soccer, Elon University); Gracie Whelan (track, Brown University)
ROCK HILL: Nick Truesdale (Newberry for football); Joey Teachout (Anderson for Cross Country/Track); Dre Robinson (John C. Smith for football); Sierra Bell (Warren Wilson College for soccer); Paige Love (Pfieffer College for softball); Zhenya Deller (USC Lancaster for soccer)
ROCKY RIVER: Elijah Henry (football, Charleston Southern); Tyshawn Carter (football, UNC-Pembroke); Phillip Clay (football, Limestone); Ariana Nance (women’s basketball, Elon); Kendall Lewis (football, Wingate University); Tyrek Haywood (football, Campbell University)
SOUTH MECKLENBURG: Travis Prince (football, UNC Pembroke); Antonio Wallace (football, JC Smith); Josh McNeely (football, Campbell); Jake Lawler (football, UNC); Fernando Garcia (men’s soccer, Charlotte); Tanner Jordi (men’s soccer, Kenyon College); Reed Hunnicutt (men’s soccer, App State)
SOUTH POINT: Nick Muse (football, William and Mary); Max Mead (football, Davidson)
STATESVILLE: Brock Hoffman - Football-Coastal Carolina
SUN VALLEY: Jeremiah Miller (football, Coastal Carolina); Amber Anderson (women’s soccer, App State); Hope Sanborn (women’s soccer, Lees McRae); Madison Peck (women’s soccer, Catawba)
WEDDINGTON: Justin Pruitt (soccer, App State); Will Kern (soccer, Air Force); Remi Roberts (soccer, Charlotte); Gabby Cormier (soccer, App State); Cyan Mercer (soccer, Clemson)
WEST MECKLENBURG: Trajan Stephens-McQueen (football, Georgia State); Richard Latimer (football, Fayetteville State); Zaire Jesper (football, Bridgewater); Justice Opoku (football, St. Andrews)
