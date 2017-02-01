Rocky River’s Jason Fowler is new head football coach at Olympic

Rocky River head football coach Jason Fowler is leaving to become head coach at Olympic High School.
Fowler, 39, coached for seven years at Rocky River. He is the only coach the school has had. Fowler had three winning seasons at Rocky River and was 38-45 overall. Prior to coaching the Ravens, Fowler was offensive coordinator at East Meck for six seasons and was an assistant coach at West Charlotte for three seasons and at Olympic for one.
He takes over a Trojans program that had three straight 5-7 seasons under coach Keith Wilkes. Olympic hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, under coach Barry Shuford, who produced winning teams in five of his last six years at the school.
