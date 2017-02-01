Observer-area teams ranked throughout NC Preps statewide high school basketball media polls

Three Observer-area boys teams and two area girls teams sit atop the N.C. Preps high school basketball polls this week.
The polls are voted on by a group of statewide media, including the Observer.
In the girls poll, Mallard Creek tops 4A and Hickory Ridge is No. 1 in 3A. Those teams are 1-2 in the latest Observer Sweet 16 polls.
On the boys side, unbeaten Butler is No. 1 in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 in the state 4A poll. Cox Mill is No. 1 in 3A and Lincoln Charter is No. 1 in 1A.
N.C. Preps statewide media high school basketball poll
1A BOYS
1. Lincoln Charter (4) - 19-2 – 65
2. Winston Salem Prep (2) - 15-3 – 64
3. Kestrel Heights (1) – 19-0 – 58
4. Avery County – 15-4 – 46
5. Riverside-Martin – 13-2 - 41
6. Alleghany - 18-1 – 28
7. Swain County - 19-2 – 19
8. Mount Airy – 13-5 – 16
9. Cherokee – 13-5 - 13
10. Voyager Academy – 18-6– 10
HONORABLE MENTION: East Montgomery (9-2) – 9; Southeast Halifax (14-3) – 5; Rocky Mount Prep (13-3) – 2; Community School of Davidson (15-5) – 1;
2A BOYS
1. Northside Jax (5) - 18-0 – 68
2. East Rutherford (2) - 19-0 – 63
3. Greene Central – 18-0 – 56
4. Lincolnton – 15-1 – 51
5. Clinton – 17-2 – 40
6. Forest Hills – 17-3 – 30
7. Northeastern – 12-2 – 20
8. Kinston – 14-5 – 19
9. Shelby – 14-4 – 16
10. South Granville – 16-3 – 11
HONORABLE MENTION: West Caldwell (15-4) – 6; North Surry (16-4) – 3; Lake Norman Charter (14-5) – 2; Thomasville (16-3) – 1; North Wilkes (13-7) – 1;
3A BOYS
1. Cox Mill (5) – 15-5 – 63
2. Northern Nash (2) – 18-2 – 56
3. JM Robinson – 13-5 – 54
4. Eastern Alamance – 17-2 – 53
5. Freedom – 17-2 – 40
6. Orange – 16-4 – 34
7. North Henderson – 18-3 – 27
8. Hickory – 14-5 – 21
9. North Buncombe – 15-4 – 14
10. Hickory Ridge – 13-5 – 8
HONORABLE MENTION: West Carteret (14-4) – 6; Eastern Guilford (16-3) – 4; Hibriten (13-6) – 3; West Rowan (13-5) – 2; North Forsyth (15-6) – 1;
4A BOYS
1. Butler (5) - 21-0 – 68
2. Heritage (2) - 20-0 – 64
3. Garner – 17-2 – 52
4. Southwest Guilford – 16-2 – 48
5. Vance – 18-2 – 44
6. South Central – 17-1 – 37
7. Independence – 16-4 – 24
8. North Meck – 16-3 – 18
9. McDowell – 19-2 – 9
10. Pinecrest - 17-2 – 7
HONORABLE MENTION: West Forsyth (18-2) - 5; Overhills (14-2) – 4; Green Hope (16-3) – 3; Mount Tabor (17-4) – 2; East Chapel Hill (17-4) – 1; New Hanover (17-5) – 1;
1A GIRLS
1 South Davidson (7) - 18-1 – 70
2. Cherokee - 17-1 – 59
3. Mount Airy – 17-1 – 55
4. Riverside-Martin – 14-1 – 51
5. Pine Lake Prep - 18-0 – 41
6. Plymouth – 14-1 – 39
7. East Columbus – 14-3 – 24
8. Atkins – 13-4 - 18
9. Murphy – 18-1 – 11
10. Pamlico – 17-2 – 7
HONORABLE MENTION: Avery County (16-4) – 6; Roxboro Community (16-3) – 3; Gray Stone Day (15-2) – 2; Northampton (13-2) – 1;
2A GIRLS
1. Clinton (5) – 17-2 – 68
2. Smoky Mountain (2) – 19-1 –63
3. Salisbury – 14-1 – 54
4. SW Edgecombe – 14-2 – 50
5. RS Central – 18-2 – 37
6. Bertie – 17-1 – 36
7. North Brunswick – 16-2 – 30
8. Mountain Heritage – 16-2 – 19
9. North Wilkes – 17-4 – 7
10. South Lenoir – 15-4 – 6
HONORABLE MENTION: Madison (16-4) – 5; Monroe (14-2) – 4; Northside-Jax (16-4) – 3; Warren County (15-2) – 1; North Pitt (15-3) – 1;
3A GIRLS
1. Hickory Ridge (5) - 18-0 – 66
2. Northern Guilford (1) – 18-1 – 64
3. Freedom (1) – 18-1 – 59
4. Orange – 20-0 – 43
5. North Iredell – 19-0 – 42
6. Ledford – 19-1 – 29
7. Havelock – 16-1 – 28
8. Jacksonville – 18-1 - 20
9. Rockingham – 18-2 – 14
10. Ashbrook – 16-2 – 10
HONORABLE MENTION: Hickory (16-3) – 7; Central Cabarrus (17-3) – 2;
4A GIRLS
1. Mallard Creek (6) - 19-0 – 68
2. SE Raleigh (1) - 20-0 – 64
3. Millbrook – 18-2 – 56
4. Heritage – 17-2 - 43
5. Lumberton – 16-1 – 42
6. NW Guilford – 18-2 – 39
7. Hillside – 18-3 – 20
8. West Forsyth – 18-2 – 18
9. RJ Reynolds – 16-3 – 17
10. New Hanover – 19-2 – 16
HONORABLE MENTION: Ardrey Kell (15-5) – 2;
