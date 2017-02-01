High School Sports

February 1, 2017 9:22 PM

Observer-area teams ranked throughout NC Preps statewide high school basketball media polls

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Three Observer-area boys teams and two area girls teams sit atop the N.C. Preps high school basketball polls this week.

The polls are voted on by a group of statewide media, including the Observer.

In the girls poll, Mallard Creek tops 4A and Hickory Ridge is No. 1 in 3A. Those teams are 1-2 in the latest Observer Sweet 16 polls.

On the boys side, unbeaten Butler is No. 1 in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 in the state 4A poll. Cox Mill is No. 1 in 3A and Lincoln Charter is No. 1 in 1A.

N.C. Preps statewide media high school basketball poll

1A BOYS

1. Lincoln Charter (4) - 19-2 – 65

2. Winston Salem Prep (2) - 15-3 – 64

3. Kestrel Heights (1) – 19-0 – 58

4. Avery County – 15-4 – 46

5. Riverside-Martin – 13-2 - 41

6. Alleghany - 18-1 – 28

7. Swain County - 19-2 – 19

8. Mount Airy – 13-5 – 16

9. Cherokee – 13-5 - 13

10. Voyager Academy – 18-6– 10

HONORABLE MENTION: East Montgomery (9-2) – 9; Southeast Halifax (14-3) – 5; Rocky Mount Prep (13-3) – 2; Community School of Davidson (15-5) – 1;

2A BOYS

1. Northside Jax (5) - 18-0 – 68

2. East Rutherford (2) - 19-0 – 63

3. Greene Central – 18-0 – 56

4. Lincolnton – 15-1 – 51

5. Clinton – 17-2 – 40

6. Forest Hills – 17-3 – 30

7. Northeastern – 12-2 – 20

8. Kinston – 14-5 – 19

9. Shelby – 14-4 – 16

10. South Granville – 16-3 – 11

HONORABLE MENTION: West Caldwell (15-4) – 6; North Surry (16-4) – 3; Lake Norman Charter (14-5) – 2; Thomasville (16-3) – 1; North Wilkes (13-7) – 1;

3A BOYS

1. Cox Mill (5) – 15-5 – 63

2. Northern Nash (2) – 18-2 – 56

3. JM Robinson – 13-5 – 54

4. Eastern Alamance – 17-2 – 53

5. Freedom – 17-2 – 40

6. Orange – 16-4 – 34

7. North Henderson – 18-3 – 27

8. Hickory – 14-5 – 21

9. North Buncombe – 15-4 – 14

10. Hickory Ridge – 13-5 – 8

HONORABLE MENTION: West Carteret (14-4) – 6; Eastern Guilford (16-3) – 4; Hibriten (13-6) – 3; West Rowan (13-5) – 2; North Forsyth (15-6) – 1;

4A BOYS

1. Butler (5) - 21-0 – 68

2. Heritage (2) - 20-0 – 64

3. Garner – 17-2 – 52

4. Southwest Guilford – 16-2 – 48

5. Vance – 18-2 – 44

6. South Central – 17-1 – 37

7. Independence – 16-4 – 24

8. North Meck – 16-3 – 18

9. McDowell – 19-2 – 9

10. Pinecrest - 17-2 – 7

HONORABLE MENTION: West Forsyth (18-2) - 5; Overhills (14-2) – 4; Green Hope (16-3) – 3; Mount Tabor (17-4) – 2; East Chapel Hill (17-4) – 1; New Hanover (17-5) – 1;

1A GIRLS

1 South Davidson (7) - 18-1 – 70

2. Cherokee - 17-1 – 59

3. Mount Airy – 17-1 – 55

4. Riverside-Martin – 14-1 – 51

5. Pine Lake Prep - 18-0 – 41

6. Plymouth – 14-1 – 39

7. East Columbus – 14-3 – 24

8. Atkins – 13-4 - 18

9. Murphy – 18-1 – 11

10. Pamlico – 17-2 – 7

HONORABLE MENTION: Avery County (16-4) – 6; Roxboro Community (16-3) – 3; Gray Stone Day (15-2) – 2; Northampton (13-2) – 1;

2A GIRLS

1. Clinton (5) – 17-2 – 68

2. Smoky Mountain (2) – 19-1 –63

3. Salisbury – 14-1 – 54

4. SW Edgecombe – 14-2 – 50

5. RS Central – 18-2 – 37

6. Bertie – 17-1 – 36

7. North Brunswick – 16-2 – 30

8. Mountain Heritage – 16-2 – 19

9. North Wilkes – 17-4 – 7

10. South Lenoir – 15-4 – 6

HONORABLE MENTION: Madison (16-4) – 5; Monroe (14-2) – 4; Northside-Jax (16-4) – 3; Warren County (15-2) – 1; North Pitt (15-3) – 1;

3A GIRLS

1. Hickory Ridge (5) - 18-0 – 66

2. Northern Guilford (1) – 18-1 – 64

3. Freedom (1) – 18-1 – 59

4. Orange – 20-0 – 43

5. North Iredell – 19-0 – 42

6. Ledford – 19-1 – 29

7. Havelock – 16-1 – 28

8. Jacksonville – 18-1 - 20

9. Rockingham – 18-2 – 14

10. Ashbrook – 16-2 – 10

HONORABLE MENTION: Hickory (16-3) – 7; Central Cabarrus (17-3) – 2;

4A GIRLS

1. Mallard Creek (6) - 19-0 – 68

2. SE Raleigh (1) - 20-0 – 64

3. Millbrook – 18-2 – 56

4. Heritage – 17-2 - 43

5. Lumberton – 16-1 – 42

6. NW Guilford – 18-2 – 39

7. Hillside – 18-3 – 20

8. West Forsyth – 18-2 – 18

9. RJ Reynolds – 16-3 – 17

10. New Hanover – 19-2 – 16

HONORABLE MENTION: Ardrey Kell (15-5) – 2;

High School Sports

