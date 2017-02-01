Wednesday’s HS basketball summaries 02.01.17

Girls Summaries
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 69 , MYERS PARK 45
Mallard Creek 13 22 23 12 -- 69
Myers Park 14 6 11 14 -- 45
MALLARD CREEK 69-- Janay Sanders 12, Davis 3, Kay'lla Richardson 10, Dazia Lawrence 13 , Ahlana Smith 12, E'Mya Price 13, Walker 7
Myers Park 45-- Proctor 2, McKenna Haire 13, Camiel 2, Bailey 15, Shire 1, Funderburk 6, Owens 4
Records: Mallard Creek 21-0; 11-9
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 87, WEST ROWAN 62
Hickory Ridge 22 22 29 13 -- 87
West Rowan 13 19 16 14 -- 62
Hickoey Ridge Jiera Shear 29, Nia Daniel 16, Gabby Smith 13, D. Neal 9, R. Neal 3, Ruggerio 3, Ja. Shears, Jones 6, Wagner 6
West Rowan A. Wilson 20, E. Alexander 16, M.Sobateka 12, Hillie 7, Poole 2, Connolley 2, Vaughters 2, Robinson 1
Record: Hickory Ridge 20 -0, 15-0; West Rowan 12 -8, 7-7
Notes: Hickory Ridge was lead by Junior Jiera Shears with a career high 29 points. SPECIAL NOTE: Junior Forward Gabby Smith scored her1000th point tonight and finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds
NO. 12 MONROE 57, PORTER RIDGE 30
Monroe 16 13 16 12 - 57
Porter Ridge 2 10 7 11 - 30
Monroe 57 – T. Stevenson 19; J. Smith 8; A. Roland 7
Porter Ridge 30 – K. Petrini 12; B. Warren 5; W. Reed 5
Records: Monroe 16-2; Porter Ridge 1-17
Note: Destiny Wallace lead the team with 8 steals and 5 assist
WEST CHARLOTTE 50, AL BROWN 37
West Charlotte 11 6 17 16 50
A.L Brown 8 15 7 7 37
West Charlotte (50) : Tykema Nesbit 23, Kamiah Moore 12 , Tatyana Thompson 10 , D. China 5
A.L Brown ( 37) : N.Lyevly 2 , S.Stanback 11 , A.Maxwell 3 , J. Campbell 11 , N.Cowan 3 , B. Foster 2 , Z. Harris 2 , A. Britt 3
Boys Summaries
No. 6 Mallard Creek 66, Myers Park 59 (OT)
Mallard Creek 18 13 11 14 10 -- 66
Myers Park 14 7 20 15 3 -- 59
MALLARD CREEK 66 -- Jordan Campbell 22, Demitri Dixon 16, Eric Reed 9, Matkins 7, Tate 7, Hamrick 2, Tennyson 2, Njinimbam 1
MYERS PARK 59 -- Ingram 23, Peeler 16, Ferguson 11, Neal 3, Springs 2, Farris 2, Cmiel 2
Records: Mallard Creek (16-5); Myers Park (11-10)
NO. 8 ROBINSON 71, NO. 9 COX MILL 63
Robinson: 12 22 15 22 71
Cox Mill: 19 17 11 16 63
Robinson: Lavar Batts Jr: 21p, 4r, 3a; Vi'chon Means: 17p, 3r; Jamari Roberts: 11p, 12r
Cox Mill: Wendell Moore: 26p, 5r, 3s; Francis Sio: 20p, 7r
NO. 10 LINCOLNTON 90, NORTH LINCOLN 58
Lincolnton 19 20 26 25 -- 90
North Lincoln 18 10 17 13 -- 58
Lincolnton 90 - Sage Surratt 33, Yung Sherrill 16, Robbie Cowie 13, Kris Robinson 10, Givens 8, Hoover 4, Harris 2, Thompson 2, Diaz 1, Dixon 1
North Lincoln 58 - Austin Devine 14,Luke Johnson 13, Nick McKinney 10, McRorie 8, Thornhill 7, Bullock 6
Records: Lincolnton 17-1, 11-1
WEST CHARLOTTE 75, AL BROWN 44
WC 20 12 25 18 75
AL Brown 7 11 6 20 44
WC Marcus Talley 18 Melvin Huntley 16 Isayah Johnson 16 Patrick Williams 13 Koonce 7 Ivey 5
Brown Freeman 8 Medley 8 Clyburn 7 Harris 6 Howard 5 Rice 3 Williamson 3
Jones 2 Bivins 2
