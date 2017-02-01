Wednesday’s HS Roundup: No. 8 Robinson stops No. 9 Cox Mill; Mallard Creek sweeps Myers Park boys, girls

Elevator
↑Mallard Creek girls defense: Mavericks held Myers Park to six points in the second quarter of a 69-45 win. The Mavericks are allowing less than 35 points per game.
↑Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: Sophomore scored his 1,000th point Wednesday -- in his 50th game.
Stat Leaders
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Lavar Batts Jr., Robinson: 21 points, four rebounds, three assists in a 71-63 win over Cox Mill.
Jordan Campbell, Mallard Creek: 22 points in a 66-59 overtime win over Myers Park.
Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill: 26 points, five rebounds and three steals in a close loss to rival Cox Mill Wednesday.
Tykema Nesbit, West Charlotte girls: game-high 23 points in a 50-37 win over AL Brown.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: the state’s leading scorer had 33 points in a 90-58 win over North Lincoln. Lincolnton is 17-1.
Wednesday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek girls 69, Myers Park 45: Mallard Creek (21-0) handed Myers Park (11-9) its third straight defeat in a non-conference win behind 13 points each from Dazia Lawrence and E’May Price. Janay Sanders and Ahlana Smith had 12 each and Kay’lla Richardson had 10 for the Mavericks. Myers Park got 13 from Princeton signee McKenna Haire and is still in a fight for the Southwestern 4A title. The Mustangs (12-9, 7-2) are just behind Butler (17-5, 8-2) and Rocky River (15-7, 8-2) in the league standings and will be favored to win its final three league games against Independence Friday and Garinger and East Meck next week. Mallard Creek, which plays at AL Brown Friday, has already clinched the MECKA championship.
No. 6 Mallard Creek 66, Myers Park 59: Mallard Creek needed overtime to avoid an upset at home. Campbell had 22 points, Demitri Dixon had 16 and Eric Reed nine. Mallard Creek won its 13th straight game. Myers Park (11-10) got 23 points from John Ingram, 16 from Zailan Peeler and 11 from James Ferguson.
No. 8 Robinson 71, No. 9 Cox Mill 63: Robinson (14-5, 11-3 South Piedmont) won its sixth straight game and remained in the conference championship race behind Batts, Vi’chon Means (17 points, three rebounds) and Jamari Roberts (11 points, 12 rebounds). Robinson and Hickory Ridge (14-5, 11-3) are one game behind Cox Mill (15-6, 13-2) in the league standings with three games to play. Francis Sio had 20 points and seven rebounds for Cox Mill Wednesday.
Lions take flight!! 26-9 WCHS pic.twitter.com/LtndjRmUYW— West Chlt Athletics (@WC_Lions_Sports) February 2, 2017
West Charlotte 75, AL Brown 44: The Lions ran out to a 20-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in Kannapolis. Marcus Talley had 18 points for West Charlotte. Melvin Huntley and Isayah Johnson each had 16 and Patrick Williams -- who had a triple-double in Tuesday’s win against Hopewell -- had 13.
