February 2, 2017 5:02 PM

Independence rises to No. 2 in Sweet 16, eyes showdown with No. 1 Butler

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Independence High moved up a spot in this week’s Sweet 16 boys basketball rankings -- and are headed for a game that could move them to the top spot.

The Patriots, now No. 2 behind unbeaten Butler, play at Myers Park Friday and at Rocky River Tuesday before playing No. 1 Butler at home Feb. 10. Independence could tie Butler for the Southwestern 4A championship with a win.

Butler is home with Porter Ridge Friday and then off until the Independence showdown.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Butler (4A)

22-0

1

2.

Independence (4A)

17-4

3

3.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

16-3

4

4.

Mallard Creek (4A)

16-5

6

5.

Vance (4A)

18-3

2

6.

Providence Day (IND)

20-9

5

7.

Concord Robinson (3A)

14-5

8

8.

Charlotte Christian (IND)

19-6

7

9.

Cox Mill (3A)

15-6

9

10.

Lincolnton (2A)

17-1

10

11.

Forest Hills (2A)

18-3

11

12.

Lincoln Charter (1A)

20-2

15

13.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

15-5

12

14.

Fort Mill (5A)

15-5

NR

15.

Lake Norman (4A)

15-6

13

16.

Lake Norman Charter (2A)

14-6

16

Dropped out: Rocky River (4A, 14-8). Also receiving consideration: Weddington (3A, 14-7); Community School of Davidson (1A, 15-6); Olympic (4A, 13-7); Statesville (3A, 13-6); Cannon School (IND, 16-11)

