Independence rises to No. 2 in Sweet 16, eyes showdown with No. 1 Butler

Independence High moved up a spot in this week’s Sweet 16 boys basketball rankings -- and are headed for a game that could move them to the top spot.
The Patriots, now No. 2 behind unbeaten Butler, play at Myers Park Friday and at Rocky River Tuesday before playing No. 1 Butler at home Feb. 10. Independence could tie Butler for the Southwestern 4A championship with a win.
Butler is home with Porter Ridge Friday and then off until the Independence showdown.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
22-0
1
2.
Independence (4A)
17-4
3
3.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
16-3
4
4.
Mallard Creek (4A)
16-5
6
5.
Vance (4A)
18-3
2
6.
Providence Day (IND)
20-9
5
7.
Concord Robinson (3A)
14-5
8
8.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
19-6
7
9.
Cox Mill (3A)
15-6
9
10.
Lincolnton (2A)
17-1
10
11.
Forest Hills (2A)
18-3
11
12.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
20-2
15
13.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
15-5
12
14.
Fort Mill (5A)
15-5
NR
15.
Lake Norman (4A)
15-6
13
16.
Lake Norman Charter (2A)
14-6
16
Dropped out: Rocky River (4A, 14-8). Also receiving consideration: Weddington (3A, 14-7); Community School of Davidson (1A, 15-6); Olympic (4A, 13-7); Statesville (3A, 13-6); Cannon School (IND, 16-11)
