High School Sports

February 2, 2017 5:39 PM

Friday’s can’t miss HS basketball games

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

No. 5 Vance at No. 3 North Mecklenburg, Fri, 7:30 p.m.: With three games to play, Vance (18-3, 7-2) and North Meck (16-3, 7-2) are tied for the MECKA conference lead, just ahead of Mallard Creek (16-5, 7-3). Mallard Creek has won 13 straight and is coming on strong.

South Meck at Olympic, Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Playing for teammate Aaron Barker, a 6-3 sophomore who died unexpectedly last month, the Trojans (13-7, 11-0) have gotten themselves one win away from an outright league title in the SoMeck. Led by 6-8 center Bryant Thomas, South Meck (12-9, 7-4) can’t win a share of the title but can improve its seeding for the postseason.

No. 7 Ardrey Kell girls at No. 10 Berry, Fri, 6: Ardrey Kell (16-5, 10-1 SoMeck) can clinch a share of the league title, up two games on South Meck (14-7, 8-3) with three games to play and a showdown looming with South Meck Feb. 10. Berry (13-4, 7-3) can still win the title but needs some help.

Cannon School at No. 8 Charlotte Christian, Fri, 7:30: Cannon (16-11, 5-2) is two games behind Providence Day (20-9, 7-0) in the league title race with three games left. Providence Day can clinch a share of a fifth straight CISAA title with a win at Covenant Day Friday or win outright if Christian (19-6, 4-3) beats Cannon and it also wins. But Cannon hosts Providence Day Tuesday in what could be a huge league showdown -- depending on what happens Friday night.

Friday’s Observer-area schedule

Alexander Central at Mooresville

Anson County at Marvin Ridge

Arborbrook Christian at York Prep (Boys)

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Camden at Indian Land

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Clover at Fort Mill

Comenius at York Prep (Girls)

Concord at West Rowan

Concord First Assembly at Mtn. Mission (VA) (in Sportsman for Christ Tournament) (Boys), 6

Covenant Classical at Woodlawn School

Davidson Day at Veritas Christian Academy (Girls, 4:30; Boys 6)

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

East Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Forestview at Ashbrook Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Harding at Providence

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

Hickory Ridge at Carson

Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson Hough at West Charlotte Independence at Myers Park Lake Norman at North Iredell Lake Norman Charter at South Point

Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

Nation Ford at Northwestern

Newton Conover at Lincolnton

North Gaston at East Gaston

North Lincoln at South Iredell

North Stanly at Queens Grant

Parkwood at Monroe

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence Day at Covenant Day

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

South Pointe (SC) at York

South Rowan at Hickory Ridge

South Stanly at Union Academy

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

United Faith at Word of God

Vance at North Mecklenburg

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Weddington at Piedmont

West Caldwell at East Lincoln

West Iredell at Statesville

West Lincoln at Maiden

West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos