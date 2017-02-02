Friday’s can’t miss HS basketball games

No. 5 Vance at No. 3 North Mecklenburg, Fri, 7:30 p.m.: With three games to play, Vance (18-3, 7-2) and North Meck (16-3, 7-2) are tied for the MECKA conference lead, just ahead of Mallard Creek (16-5, 7-3). Mallard Creek has won 13 straight and is coming on strong.
South Meck at Olympic, Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Playing for teammate Aaron Barker, a 6-3 sophomore who died unexpectedly last month, the Trojans (13-7, 11-0) have gotten themselves one win away from an outright league title in the SoMeck. Led by 6-8 center Bryant Thomas, South Meck (12-9, 7-4) can’t win a share of the title but can improve its seeding for the postseason.
No. 7 Ardrey Kell girls at No. 10 Berry, Fri, 6: Ardrey Kell (16-5, 10-1 SoMeck) can clinch a share of the league title, up two games on South Meck (14-7, 8-3) with three games to play and a showdown looming with South Meck Feb. 10. Berry (13-4, 7-3) can still win the title but needs some help.
Cannon School at No. 8 Charlotte Christian, Fri, 7:30: Cannon (16-11, 5-2) is two games behind Providence Day (20-9, 7-0) in the league title race with three games left. Providence Day can clinch a share of a fifth straight CISAA title with a win at Covenant Day Friday or win outright if Christian (19-6, 4-3) beats Cannon and it also wins. But Cannon hosts Providence Day Tuesday in what could be a huge league showdown -- depending on what happens Friday night.
Friday’s Observer-area schedule
Alexander Central at Mooresville
Anson County at Marvin Ridge
Arborbrook Christian at York Prep (Boys)
Ardrey Kell at Berry
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Camden at Indian Land
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Clover at Fort Mill
Comenius at York Prep (Girls)
Concord at West Rowan
Concord First Assembly at Mtn. Mission (VA) (in Sportsman for Christ Tournament) (Boys), 6
Covenant Classical at Woodlawn School
Davidson Day at Veritas Christian Academy (Girls, 4:30; Boys 6)
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
East Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
Forestview at Ashbrook Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Harding at Providence
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
Hickory Ridge at Carson
Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson Hough at West Charlotte Independence at Myers Park Lake Norman at North Iredell Lake Norman Charter at South Point
Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
Nation Ford at Northwestern
Newton Conover at Lincolnton
North Gaston at East Gaston
North Lincoln at South Iredell
North Stanly at Queens Grant
Parkwood at Monroe
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence Day at Covenant Day
South Mecklenburg at Olympic
South Pointe (SC) at York
South Rowan at Hickory Ridge
South Stanly at Union Academy
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
United Faith at Word of God
Vance at North Mecklenburg
Victory Christian at Hickory Christian
Weddington at Piedmont
West Caldwell at East Lincoln
West Iredell at Statesville
West Lincoln at Maiden
West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day
