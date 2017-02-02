South Meck center blossoms into shot-blocking force

In only his third year playing organized basketball, South Mecklenburg High senior center Bryant Thomas appears to be catching on fast.
As a sophomore, he was a 6-foot-4 reserve on the junior varsity. Thomas was 2 inches taller as a junior last season, but he struggled catching the ball and finishing plays around the basket.
This season?
At 6-foot-8 and nearly 200 pounds, Thomas has grown into a bona fide high school star for the Sabres (12-9), who will play at Olympic High Friday.
Thomas, 17, averages 18.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.6 blocks and 2.3 steals. His blocks-per-game average ranks second nationally, according to MaxPreps, which tracks high school statistics.
“He's really worked his way into this,” said Sabres coach John Fitch, a standout basketball player at South Mecklenburg in the 1970s. “He wanted it and he went and got it.”
This season, Thomas has 16 double-doubles (double figures in two statistical categories). And he’s had six triple-doubles, including a career-high 30 points, 13 blocks and 12 rebounds against Berry last week.
“I always wanted to play,” Thomas said. “I just hadn't played much and I felt like I didn't have anyone to help me get better. I went to middle school in New York and we didn't have a team.”
Thomas moved to Charlotte with his family after eighth grade and came to the Sabres’ tryouts his freshman year. But he didn't have his physical and missed the deadline to have one.
When he returned to tryouts as a sophomore, Fitch noticed the long legs and arms -- and athletic ability that includes a 32-inch vertical jump -- and thought Thomas could possibly become something special.
The key word was “possibly.”
“He didn't play the first semester of his sophomore year,” Fitch said. “He didn't get off the bench. He wasn't good. We didn't see anything in practice, but one kid got hurt with seven or eight games left in the season. We put him in.”
The player Fitch saw didn’t resemble the passive Bryant Thomas he would see in practice. In the game, Thomas sprinted to his spots and showed an uncanny ability to block shots.
“Man, he's out there running the floor and blocking shots,” Fitch said. “I look to (assistant) Herb Davis and say, ‘Have you seen this in practice?’ He says ‘No.’ ”
Thomas’ development continued in his junior season. He averaged 8.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and five blocks on the varsity team. The blocks ranked fourth in the state.
For a guy still learning how to play while competing at the 4A level, the most competitive in public-school sports, Thomas was impressing his coach.
“He would miss shots around the basket and he shot it real low (from) his chest,” Fitch said, “but there was so much potential there.”
In the offseason, Fitch and the Sabres’ staff worked tirelessly with Thomas, along with his summer travel coach Steve Jackson. They helped change his shot mechanics and improved his footwork and timing.
By the end of summer, Fitch said he was convinced Thomas was ready for a breakout year. Turns out he was right.
Thomas has a scholarship offer from UNC Pembroke. Charlotte, Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne have shown interest. Boston College of the ACC has begun recruiting him.
“I always just wanted to get better,” Thomas said. “I didn't really think I was going to be where I am now, like I'm about to have this crazy year and block all these shots and average this. I just wanted to be good for my team.”
If that was the goal, his coach says mission accomplished.
“If he continues on the path he's going,” Fitch said, “there's no question he's a D1 (Division I college) player in my mind. If he gets a redshirt (sitting out his freshman year in college) and can add 15 pounds, whoa, watch out.
“I think he can flourish no matter where he goes. He's a 3.0 student, quiet and unassuming young man. He's got all the physical tools. I think his future is real bright.”
