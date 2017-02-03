Myers Park’s ‘Swim-Stangs’ ready for NC 4A Western Regionals Saturday

Myers Park’s boys and girls swim teams swept the Southwestern 4A conference meet last month. Saturday, the Mustangs will try to continue their success at the N.C. 4A Western Regionals at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. The meet begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Myers Park’s boys are led by Yale commit Patrick Frith and sophomore Jack Walker, who had a breakout meet at winter junior nationals in Columbus last month. Another Yale commit, Charlotte Hylinski, leads an otherwise young girls team.
“I am so proud of these kids,” said Mustangs coach Mimi Goudes. “You should have seen how well all the kids did (at conference). There were some real races.”
Several of what Goudes calls her “Sea Stangs” won two events, including Hylinski, Liza Whitemire, Jack Walker, Emma Walker and Patrick Frith.
“What many do not realize,” Goudes said, “is that the (Southwestern 4A) is a family and that any of the swimmers and divers can go up to any coach and ask for a pep talk and get it. These are the things that make me so proud of my kids. And please understand when I say my kids - I mean the entire conference.”
Comments