Dual Team Wrestling Finals set for Saturday

One Observer-area team will wrestle for N.C. High School Athletic Association state dual-team wrestling championships Saturday.
In 3A, Hillsborough Orange (31-0) is at Piedmont (29-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.
Below are full playoff results
2017 NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Results/Schedule
1A
Tuesday, January 31
First Round
# 1 – Rosewood (39-3), BYE
# 4 – Bishop McGuinness (8-4) def. # 5 – Neuse Charter (23-13)
# 2 – Uwharrie Charter (27-2), BYE
# 3 – Heide Trask (20-12) def. # 6 – Albemarle (9-15)
# 1 – South Stanly (19-1), BYE
# 4 – East Carteret (11-21) def. # 5 – North Stanly (12-12)
# 2 – Voyager Academy (7-3), BYE
# 3 – East Surry (12-6) def. # 6 – Chatham Central (11-11)
# 1 – Robbinsville (18-5), BYE
# 4 – Alleghany (19-12) def. # 5 – Murphy (4-7)
# 2 – Mount Airy (34-3), BYE
# 3 – Swain County (18-8) def. # 6 – Avery County (12-20)
# 1 – Elkin (14-1), BYE
# 5 – East Wilkes (16-14) def. # 4 – Hayesville (5-7)
# 2 – Mitchell (18-7), BYE
# 6 – Rosman (15-24) def. # 3 – Cherryville (10-33)
Second Round
# 1 – Rosewood (40-3) def. # 4 – Bishop McGuinness (8-5)
# 2 – Uwharrie Charter (28-2) def. # 3 – Heide Trask (20-13)
# 1 – South Stanly (20-1) def. # 4 – East Carteret (11-22)
# 2 – Voyager Academy (8-3) def. # 3 – East Surry (12-7)
# 1 – Robbinsville (19-5) def. # 4 – Alleghany (19-13)
# 2 – Mount Airy (35-3) def. # 3 – Swain County (18-9)
# 1 – Elkin (14-1) def. # 5 – East Wilkes (16-14)
# 2 – Mitchell (19-7) def. # 6 – Rosman (15-25)
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Third Round
# 1 – Rosewood (41-3) def. # 2 – Uwharrie Charter (28-3)
# 2 – Voyager Academy (9-3) def. # 1 – South Stanly (20-2)
# 1 – Robbinsville (20-5) def. # 2 – Mount Airy (35-4)
# 1 – Elkin (15-1) def. # 2 – Mitchell (19-8)
Fourth Round
# 1 – Rosewood (42-3) def. # 2 – Voyager Academy (9-4)
# 1 – Robbinsville (21-5) def. # 1 – Elkin (15-2)
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Championship Round
# 1 – Rosewood (42-3) vs. # 1 – Robbinsville (21-5) (at Robbinsville, 4:00 p.m.)
2A
Tuesday, January 31
First Round
# 1 – Washington (25-2) def. # 8 – Salisbury (18-8)
# 4 – Lexington (27-10) def. #5 – Roanoke Rapids (11-3)
# 3 – Dixon (22-8) def. # 6 – St. Pauls (4-27)
# 2 – Mt. Pleasant (31-6) def. # 7 – Croatan (21-8)
# 8 – Northside-Jacksonville (8-4) def. # 1 – Franklinton (21-4)
# 5 – Wheatmore (18-7) def. # 4 – South Lenoir (18-12)
# 3 – Carrboro (7-2) def. # 6 – Farmville Central (31-7)
# 7 – Randleman (7-2) def. # 2 – Currituck (12-3)
# 1 – Chase (40-4) def. # 8 – Monroe (24-15)
# 4 – Hunter Huss (13-13) def. # 5 – Smoky Mountain (27-11)
# 6 – Central Academy (23-7) def. # 3 – Madison (11-12)
# 2 – West Wilkes (26-6) def. # 7 – Mountain Heritage (20-10)
# 1 – Newton-Conover (39-1) def. # 8 – West Caldwell (25-14)
# 4 – R-S Central (19-4) def. # 5 – Lincolnton (22-7)
# 6 – West Lincoln (25-9) def. # 3 – North Surry (13-9)
# 7 – Bunker Hill (31-10) def. # 2 – Brevard
Second Round
# 1 – Washington (26-2) def. # 4 – Lexington (27-11)
# 2 – Mt. Pleasant (32-6) def. # 3 – Dixon (22-9)
# 5 – Wheatmore (19-7) def. # 8 – Northside-Jacksonville (8-5)
# 3 – Carrboro (8-2) def. # 7 – Randleman (7-3)
# 1 – Chase (41-4) def. # 4 – Hunter Huss (13-14)
# 2 – West Wilkes (27-6) def. # 6 – Central Academy (23-8)
# 1 – Newton-Conover (40-1) def. # 4 – R-S Central (19-5)
# 6 – West Lincoln (26-9) def. # 7 – Bunker Hill (31-11)
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Third Round
# 1 – Washington (26-2) vs. # 2 – Mt. Pleasant (32-6) (at Carrboro, 6:00 p.m.)
# 3 – Carrboro (8-2) vs. # 5 – Wheatmore (19-7) (at Carrboro, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – Chase (41-4) vs. # 2 – West Wilkes (27-6) (at Newton-Conover, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – Newton-Conover (40-1) vs. # 6 – West Lincoln (26-9) (at Newton-Conover, 6:00 p.m.)
Fourth Round
Washington/Mt. Pleasant vs. Carrboro/Wheatmore (at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.)
Chase/West Wilkes vs. Newton-Conover/West Lincoln (at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Championship Round
#3 Carrboro (10-2) vs #1 Newton Conover High School (42-1) (at Northwood, 4 p.m.)
3A
Tuesday, January 31
First Round
# 1 – Cleveland (28-2) def. # 8 – Anson (20-11)
# 4 – Gray’s Creek (15-7) def. # 5 – C.B. Aycock (18-10)
# 3 – West Brunswick (21-3) def. # 6 – Union Pines (13-6)
# 2 – Asheboro (16-0) def. # 7 – Southern Nash (21-7)
# 1 – Orange (28-0) def. # 8 – Corinth Holders (19-7)
# 4 – Fike (25-5) def. # 5 – Western Harnett (16-6)
# 3 – Morehead (23-2) def. # 6 – South Brunswick (12-4)
# 2 – Swansboro (36-4) def. # 7 – Northwood (10-5)
# 1 – Enka (25-0) def. # 8 – South Rowan (9-4)
# 5 – Clyde A. Erwin (20-2) def. # 4 – North Lincoln (14-13)
# 3 – Fred T. Foard (29-5) def. # 6 – Jay M. Robinson (15-5)
# 2 – Hickory Ridge (27-5) def. # 7 – Crest (24-6)
# 1 – Piedmont (26-1) def. # 8 – West Henderson (33-12)
# 5 – St. Stephens (31-6) def. # 4 – Kings Mountain (33-7)
# 6 – Pisgah (24-4) def. # 3 – Ashbrook (24-8)
# 2 – North Henderson (34-1) def. # 7 – Weddington (22-7)
Second Round
# 4 – Gray’s Creek (16-7) def. # 1 – Cleveland (28-3)
# 3 – West Brunswick (22-3) def. # 2 – Asheboro (16-1)
# 1 – Orange (29-0) def. # 4 – Fike (25-6)
# 2 – Swansboro (37-4) def. # 3 – Morehead (23-3)
# 1 – Enka (26-0) def. # 5 – Clyde A. Erwin (20-3)
# 3 – Fred T. Foard (30-5) def. # 2 – Hickory Ridge (27-6)
# 1 – Piedmont (27-1) def. # 5 – St. Stephens (31-7)
# 2 – North Henderson (35-1) def. # 6 – Pisgah (24-5)
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Third Round
# 3 – West Brunswick (22-3) vs. # 4 – Gray’s Creek (16-7) (at Gray’s Creek, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – Orange (29-0) vs. # 2 – Swansboro (37-4) (at Gray’s Creek, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – Enka (26-0) vs. # 3 – Fred T. Foard (30-5) (at Foard, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – Piedmont (27-1) vs. # 2 – North Henderson (35-1) (at Foard, 6:00 p.m.)
Fourth Round
West Brunswick/Gray’s Creek vs. Orange/Swansboro (at Gray’s Creek, 7:30 p.m.)
Enka/Fred T. Foard vs. Piedmont/North Henderson (at Foard, 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Championship Round
#1 Orange High School (31-0) vs. #1 Piedmont High School (29-1) (at Piedmont, 6 p.m.)
4A
Tuesday, January 31
First Round
# 1 – E.A. Laney (23-1) def. # 8 – South View (15-6)
# 4 – Holly Springs (23-1) def. # 5 – Middle Creek (26-6)
# 3 – Leesville Road (23-5) def. # 6 – Green Hope (14-5)
# 2 – Cape Fear (7-0) def. # 7 – Athens Drive (17-6)
# 1 – Cary (23-0) def. # 8 – Rolesville (16-6)
# 5 – Lumberton (26-5) def. # 4 – New Bern (20-12)
# 3 – Riverside-Durham (23-3) def. # 6 – Cardinal Gibbons (19-6)
# 2 – West Johnston (14-1) def. # 7 – Person (13-5)
# 1 – West Forsyth (50-0) def. # 8 – Jack Britt (9-4)
# 4 – Ragsdale (33-3) def. # 5 – Porter Ridge (18-8)
# 3 – Hough (21-4) def. # 6 – Southwest Guilford (22-6)
# 2 – Southeast Guilford (21-22) def. # 7 – South Caldwell (21-17)
# 8 – Davie (31-1) def. # 1 – Northwest Guilford (26-3)
# 5 – Ben L. Smith (21-2) def. # 4 – McDowell (30-8)
# 3 – Pinecrest (24-4) def. # 6 – Providence (16-11)
# 2 – Mooresville (38-2) def. # 7 – Southern Alamance (14-5)
Second Round
# 1 – E.A. Laney (24-1) def. # 4 – Holly Springs (23-2)
# 2 – Cape Fear (8-0) def. # 3 – Leesville Road (23-6)
# 1 – Cary (24-0) def. # 5 – Lumberton (26-6)
# 3 – Riverside-Durham (24-3) def. # 2 – West Johnston (14-2)
# 1 – West Forsyth (51-0) def. # 4 – Ragsdale (33-4)
# 2 – Southeast Guilford (22-22) def. # 3 – Hough (21-5)
# 8 – Davie (32-1) def. # 5 – Ben L. Smith (21-3)
# 2 – Mooresville (39-2) def. # 3 – Pinecrest (24-5)
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Third Round
# 1 – E.A. Laney (24-1) vs. # 2 – Cape Fear (8-0) (at Cary, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – Cary (24-0) vs. # 3 – Riverside-Durham (24-3) (at Cary, 6:00 p.m.)
# 1 – West Forsyth (51-0) vs. # 2 – Southeast Guilford (22-22) (at West Forsyth, 6:00 p.m.)
# 2 – Mooresville (39-2) vs. # 8 – Davie (32-1) (at West Forsyth, 6:00 p.m.)
Fourth Round
E.A. Laney/Cape Fear vs. Cary/Riverside-Durham (at Cary, 7:30 p.m.)
West Forsyth/Southeast Guilford vs. Mooresville/Davie (at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Championship Round
#1 West Forsyth High School (53-0) vs. #1 Laney High School (26-1) (at Trask Middle School, 5 p.m.)
Comments